Jury selection underway for 2019 homicide case

Jury selection is underway for a 2019 homicide case as Erie County prosecutors are seeking murder charges against four Erie men.

In December of 2019, 25-year-old Patric Philips was fatally shot at his residence in the 700 block of East 24th Street.

Now, four Erie men are facing homicide charges related to the shooting.

The defendants include Damarjon Beason, Derrick Elverton, Marshawn Williams and Anthony Blanks.

The jury selection is underway and soon the trial will begin in Judge Marshall Piccinini’s chambers.

