Uvalde, TX

AP News Summary at 10:47 p.m. EDT

 3 days ago

Texas police: School door shut but didn't lock before attack. Investigators are trying to determine why an exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers. Investigators initially said a teacher propped...

The Independent

AP News Digest 3:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ——————————— TOP STORIES ———————————TULSA MEDICAL BUILDING-SHOOTING — A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun has killed four people at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said, the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks....
Law & Crime

Maryland Man Who Was ‘Front and Center’ Attacking Police on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars

A Maryland man who was among the youngest people charged with participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Matthew Ryan Miller, 23, threw multiple objects at law enforcement as he shouted and encouraged the crowd around him to keep pushing forward against an already-overwhelmed police force. He waved fellow rioters toward the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace, where he shouted “Come on!” as the crowd changed “Heave! Ho!” and rocked back and forth to push against the officers trying to protect the Capitol from the swarm of Donald Trump supporters angry over Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.
US News and World Report

Proud Boys Leader Tarrio Loses Latest Bid for Release From Jail

(Reuters) - A judge has denied the latest request by Enrique Tarrio, the former top leader of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, for release from jail while he awaits trial on criminal charges relating to last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol. In an order issued late on Friday...
Oxygen

Would-Be Ronald Reagan Assassin John Hinckley Gets Full, Unconditional Release

The man who tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan in 1981 will have any remaining restrictions on his release removed by the courts later this month. John Hinckley Jr., 67, has been living in Virginia full-time since he was released from a mental health facility in 2016, albeit with several restrictions, the Associated Press reports. Those restrictions include allowing authorities access to his electronic devices, email and social media; clearing all trips of greater than 75 miles with the courts three days in advance; not traveling any place where he knows a Secret Service-protected individual will be; not contacting actor Jodie Foster, members of the Reagan family or the survivors of his other victim James Brady; and not owning a gun.
UPI News

John Hinckley released from psychiatric supervision

June 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered Wednesday that John Hinckley Jr., the attempted assassin of former President Ronald Reagan, will be released from psychiatric supervision later this month. At a court hearing, federal prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed Hinckley completed a nine-month observation period ordered...
Benzinga

Elys Expands Sportsbook Operation In Washington DC

Elys Game Technology Corp ELYS has agreed with Petworth Wagering, LLC to operate a sportsbook at Entitlement Restaurant and Cigar Lounge in Washington D.C. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary USBookmaking is expected to provide sports wagering and bookmaking services to manage the sportsbook risk. If successfully licensed, Entitlement will become Elys'...
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Celebrate Memorial Day holiday, but remember its purpose

Memorial Day is a United States federal holiday established to mourn and remember the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. Each year on Memorial Day a national moment of remembrance takes place at 3:00 p.m. local time. From 1868 to 1970 Memorial Day was observed on May 30, no matter what day of the week it fell on.
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Ex-NYC Elections GC Pleads Guilty for Harassment

In today’s column, a Salt Lake City-born law firm said it added 31 attorneys from a rival; the lawyers who firebombed an NYPD police vehicle in 2020 BLM protests pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges; a deposit late by “30 minutes” cost a UVA Law applicant his seat at the school.
