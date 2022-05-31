AP News Summary at 10:47 p.m. EDT

The man who tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan in 1981 will have any remaining restrictions on his release removed by the courts later this month. John Hinckley Jr., 67, has been living in Virginia full-time since he was released from a mental health facility in 2016, albeit with several restrictions, the Associated Press reports. Those restrictions include allowing authorities access to his electronic devices, email and social media; clearing all trips of greater than 75 miles with the courts three days in advance; not traveling any place where he knows a Secret Service-protected individual will be; not contacting actor Jodie Foster, members of the Reagan family or the survivors of his other victim James Brady; and not owning a gun.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO