KJAS News has learned that the mother of a murder victim in Sabine County has been jailed following a police pursuit. Daily News & More is reporting that the chase occurred on Friday and involved 41-year-old Darci Claire Bass, the mother of Livye Lewis who, at age 19, was shot and killed by Matthew Hoy Edgar on Halloween of 2020.

SABINE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO