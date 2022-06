The smell of fresh paper filled the room as the Lyman High School yearbook staff rushed to unpack the boxes of the new yearbook they worked hard on throughout the year. Their excitement quickly turned to confusion after Principal Michael Hunter released a statement on Monday, May 9, saying that the distribution of yearbooks was delayed due to a spread that covered the HB 1557: Parental Rights in Education walkout needed to be covered as it did not meet Seminole County School Board Policies.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO