The 2022-23 Kansas Jayhawks basketball roster is complete. Hours before the 10:59 p.m. CT Wednesday deadline for players to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school, Jalen Wilson announced he was coming back to Kansas for a redshirt junior season, while former Texas Tech Red Raider Kevin McCullar Jr. also announced he would take his name out of the draft and fulfill his commitment to Kansas.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO