Drawbridge malfunctions twice over Memorial Day weekend

The drawbridge over the Grand River malfunctioned twice over the Memorial Day weekend. Tribune file photo

Twice over the Memorial Day weekend, the drawbridge over the Grand River failed to close after being opened to allow boats to pass, leading to significant traffic backups.

The first incident occurred Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. and lasted more than an hour.

“When the bridge was lowered, the northern spans did not lock,” explained John Richard, communications director for the Michigan Department of Transportation. “The issue was related to the brakes malfunctioning and not allowing the locks to be lined up.”

Richards said the process requires significant fine-tuning as the new steel bridge deck is much lighter than its predecessor.

“The issue was resolved at 5:50 p.m. (Sunday) and required the locks to be driven manually from within the north side of the structure,” he explained.

At that point, MDOT requested the drawbridge remain closed to boat traffic until it could be tested. Once testing was completed, the bridge was put back into normal operation at around 11 a.m. Monday, Richards said.

At around 8:30 p.m. Monday, the drawbridge was again opened to allow boat traffic through, and the same locking mechanism malfunctioned.

“This issue was resolved in 20 minutes and traffic restored at 8:50 p.m.,” Richards said. “There was no concern about continuing to operate the bridge as we had a way to ensure the locks could be driven manually as a backup plan.”

Richards said additional testing will take place this week between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.