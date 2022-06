MILPITAS (CBS13) — One person is dead, and another is injured after a hang-gliding crash in Milpitas. Police say that a man died at the scene, and a woman was airlifted to a hospital. At this time, there is no word on her condition. The crash happened at the Ed R. Levin County Park, a popular hang-gliding site down the street from the Spring Valley Golf Course. The accident is currently under investigation.

