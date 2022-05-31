ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holliston, MA

Bicyclist flown to hospital after crash in Holliston

By Boston 25 News Staff
By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0quRjE_0fw9a7Ro00
A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after being hit by a truck in Holliston Tuesday afternoon.

HOLLISTON, Mass. — A bicyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a truck in Holliston.

Police say the collision happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Prentice and Highland Streets. The crash involved a commercial truck with an attached landscape trailer.

The cyclist, 77 years old, was treated at the scene and then flown to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with serious injuries, according to police.

Police say the field at Holliston High School was used as a landing zone for the medical helicopter.

The cyclist’s condition was not known as of Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Emergency crews temporarily closed part of Highland Street between Hollis and Prentice Streets.

The crash remains under investigation.

