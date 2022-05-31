ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Dougherty, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Dougherty; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Dougherty, northeastern Mitchell and northeastern Baker Counties through 545 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Putney. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Putney, Albany, Baconton, Turner City, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Radium Springs, Red Store Crossroads, South Albany, Williamsburg, Southwest Ga Regional A/P and Pecan City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Turner; Worth A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Turner and north central Worth Counties through 530 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Arabi, or 7 miles northwest of Ashburn, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ashburn, Worth, Sycamore, Hobby, Turner Co Airport, Dakota and Sibley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
TURNER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:24:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ben Hill; Turner THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN TURNER AND NORTHWESTERN BEN HILL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; Lafayette; Madison; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lafayette County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northeastern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida Madison County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 536 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Madison to 9 miles west of Dowling Park, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 535 pm EDT, damaging winds were reported near Madison with two large trees down. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Madison, Greenville, Moseley Hall, Ebb, Secotan, Boyd, Hopewell, Cherry Lake, Hamburg, Lovett, Lake Bird, Ashville, Sirmans and Shady Grove. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL

