Omaha, NE

Drone footage shows before and after look at damage caused by fire at Omaha chemical plant

By KETV Staff Report
KETV.com
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. — A fire at a chemical production plant in downtown Omaha burned Monday night into Tuesday morning. KETV NewsWatch 7 drone footage and Google Earth images show the damage to the Nox Crete facility, located near 20th and Center streets.

www.ketv.com

kios.org

Chemical Plant Fire In South Omaha Leaves Residents Wondering About After-Effects

Authorities say a fire raged through a chemical company just southwest of downtown Omaha, forcing some nearby residents to evacuate and leaving thousands without power. KETV reports that thick smoke billowed from the Nox-Crete facility Monday night, but no injuries had been reported. Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the first call for help came shortly before 7 p.m. Fitzpatrick said firefighters first struggled to access the fire, then realized it was bigger than first thought and pulled back knowing there were chemicals and propane bottles on site. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says the smoke poses no toxicity risks. Omaha Public Power District said more than 2,500 customers were without electricity in the neighborhoods near the fire. Officials say Nox-Crete filed a notification of environment concern report with the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment. The report says that acids, bases and solvents in large quantities were involved in the incident. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, all asbestos material had been removed from the Omaha facility in 1993, but tests were ordered as a precaution. The state says this means residents can dispose of debris that ended up in their yards, but they are asked to double-bag the remnants from the fire before putting them in their trash cans. Those residents are still asked to refrain from moving their lawns for the time being.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Omaha chemical warehouse fire sent debris more than a mile

Airborne debris from Monday’s massive chemical fire at Nox-Crete traveled at least 1.25 miles east-southeast of the plant, state environmental regulators reported Thursday. The material, roofing insulation, has been found scattered in people’s yards and elsewhere. Testing of that material, along with sampling of standing water, soil and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Fire destroys second story, attic of Council Bluffs home

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A fire ripped through a Council Bluffs house early Thursday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wood said the fire was reported near Third and Story streets at 2:11 a.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof when they pulled up at the house. They said no one was home at the time and they knocked out the fire "fairly quickly."
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Omaha woman found dead in Missouri River after boating accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Omaha woman’s body was found Thursday in the Missouri River, according to Iowa law enforcement. Emma Olsen, 20, was reported missing after a boating accident on Sunday. Crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found her body south of where the...
OMAHA, NE
The US Sun

Omaha fire latest news – Nebraska city evacuated as ‘propane tanks explode & walls collapse’ in Nox Crete chemical blaze

A CHEMICAL fire has spurred evacuations in Omaha as "propane tanks explode and walls collapse" in the frightening blaze at the Nox Crete building, reports say. Shocking photos from the hellish scene emerged on social media late on Monday evening, showing thick, black smoke clouds billowing over the Nebraska city's downtown area.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

WOWT The aftermath of the massive Omaha chemical fire

The aftermath of the massive Omaha chemical fire Tuesday, May 31, 2022. An unidentified woman is accused of taking a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society. John Ezell Jr. shot and injured Omaha Police Officer Ken Fortune during a September 2018 traffic stop and was himself shot by other officers returning fire, police records state.
OMAHA, NE
americanmilitarynews.com

Witnesses describe car crashing into crowd, killing 2 and injuring 20

Eric Turvey was standing outside his SUV parked in the Barnes and Noble parking lot Sunday night watching cars cruising down O Street when he heard screeching, saw two cars crash and a black Taurus barrel-rolling toward him. It came to rest upside down in front of him, along with...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two shot at south Omaha sports bar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting at a south Omaha bar that left two with non-life-threatening injuries. OPD reported Friday morning that a 32-year-old and 26-year-old were found when officers responded to a report of a shooting at Azul Bar, located near 52nd and L streets.
OMAHA, NE
BREAKING: Dottie the giraffe dies at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo

6 On Your Side: Omaha residents grill officials over Nox-Crete fire response. Community members had the opportunity tonight to confront city and county officials about the fire response. Omaha Public Schools offer stipends to teachers and staff. Updated: 4 hours ago. Rewarding loyalty is at the center of the plan...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Police identify 18-year-old found in Omaha pool

An 18-year-old pulled from the bottom of the Hitchcock Park swimming pool Sunday night has been identified by Omaha police. Komi Olympio, who also is known as Pedro, was found about 11:20 p.m. Sunday by first responders at the bottom of the pool at 5005 S. 45th St. When officers arrived, several teenagers were inside the pool area, which is closed. The pool is scheduled to open Monday.
OMAHA, NE

