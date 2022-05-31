Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Walton; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Walton and central Washington Counties through 445 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Vernon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vernon, Live Oak, Red Head, Holmes Valley, Millers Ferry, Smyrna, Greenhead, Sylvania and Riverside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO