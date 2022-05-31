Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OKALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES At 410 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Wright, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO