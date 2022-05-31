ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bertie County, NC

Out & About: Week of June 2, 2022

Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 3 days ago

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bhoggard@ncweeklies.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

June 2

Sign Up Week

WINDSOR - Bertie County Public Library will be having their sign up week for their summer events during business hours.

The library is open from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. and the last two days to sign up are Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 3

Giveaway planned

WINDSOR - There will be a free giveaway from 2 – 6 p.m. Friday, June 3 at the Potter’s House Baptist Church.

The giveaway included clothing, shoes, dishes and other items.

Also, there will be free Cokes and sandwiches, as well as time to fellowship.

The church is accepting clothes, shoes, dishes, toys, bicycles, chairs and other items to give away at this time.

The church is located at 841 U.S. 13 North in Windsor.

June 4

Giveaway slated

WINDSOR - There will be a free giveaway from 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Potter’s House Baptist Church.

The giveaway included clothing, shoes, dishes and other items.

Also, there will be free Cokes and sandwiches, as well as time to fellowship.

The church is accepting clothes, shoes, dishes, toys, bicycles, chairs and other items to give away at this time.

The church is located at 841 U.S. 13 North in Windsor.

June 6

Children’s Painting Class

WINDSOR - Bertie County Public Library will be hosting a children’s painting class for children seven years of age or older at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, June 6.

Registration for this class is required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 8

Under the Sea Story-time

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will have Under the Sea story time at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8.

Registration is not required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 11

Community Family and Friends Fun Day

RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Area Development Association of NC, Inc. is hosting a community family and friends fun day from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Sallie Surface Complex.

There will be a live DJ, entertainment, food, community booths, vendors, prizes and more.

The event is free.

The Sallie Surface Complex is located at 120 Sessoms Drive in Rich Square.

June 14

Rainbow Puppet Show

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be having the Rainbow Puppet Show at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 15

CPTA board meets

RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority Board will hold their regular scheduled meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday June 15.

The meeting will be by electronic communications.

Any public comments must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

Comments can be emailed to twhitehead@choanokepta.org.

June 16

Ocean STEM Activity Day

WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be having Ocean STEM Activity Day starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 17

Junior Docent Workshop

ELIZABETH CITY – The Museum of the Albemarle will host a Junior Docent Workshop from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

The workshop is for the ages 13 to 17 years old.

The workshop is free, and lunch is included.

Registration is required.

The Museum of the Albemarle is located at 501 South Water St. in Elizabeth City.

For more information or to register, call 252-335-1453.

June 21

Pirate Story-time

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Library will have Pirate story time starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Registration is not required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 23

Joy the Clown

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting Joy The Clown. The show will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23.

Registration is not required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 27

Percy Jackson Movie Night

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting Percy Jackson movie night starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 27.

Registration is not required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 28

Library hosts N.C. Aquarium

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting the N.C. Aquarium. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28.

Registration is not required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 29

Fish the Magish

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will host Fish the Magish at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

Registration is not required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

June 30

Adult Bingo Night

WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting adult bingo night starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 30.

Registration for this event is required.

The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.

Ongoing

Volunteers Needed

WINDSOR – Vidant Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.

To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.

Gallery Theater Seeks Input

AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie?

If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title.

Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service

WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.

Small Business Center

WINDSOR – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.

Requests for assistance are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.

GED Testing

Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.

For more information, call 252-789-0229.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

