Bakersfield, CA

BPD: Retired K9 Jax has died

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 3 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department reported Tuesday that K9 Jax has died.

Jax was a K9 with BPD from July 2012 until he retired in January 2021. Jax was partnered with Senior Officer Ashby.

BPD wrote in a Facebook post: "Jax never met a water bottle or traffic cone he didn't like, and when off duty, he loved playing in the water and sleeping on the couch.

"Jax will be deeply missed by the Ashby family and forever appreciated for his years of dedicated service to his partner and this community."

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

