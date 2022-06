The Howard Bison are building on the 2021-22 campaign by making substantial recruiting headway in the transfer portal, landing some high-profile additions. An increasingly familiar theme with the Howard Bison hoops recruiting is the increased effort to keep (or bring) homegrown Washington D.C./Metro talent home. Freshman standout and DeMatha High School product Elijah Hawkins quickly became the best freshman guard in the MEAC last year and one of the better guards on the mid-major basketball scene in general.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO