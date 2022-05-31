ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Kayaker dies in Salmon River in Idaho County

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIGGINS, Idaho (CBS2) — A 56-year-old Idaho man died on Monday along the Salmon River in Idaho County. The sheriff's office there says the...

Post Register

Two drivers dead in Idaho County head-on collision

KOOSKIA, Idaho (CBS2) — Two drivers were killed in an Idaho County crash Wednesday afternoon, Idaho State Police reports. The crash happened on Highway 13 just south of Kooskia. Police say an 83-year-old man from Idaho was trying to pass in a no-passing zone when he hit another car head-on.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Sun Valley Man Killed in Kayaking Accident

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Sun Valley died in a kayaking accident in a remote part of Idaho County earlier this week. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died Monday, May 30, in the Fall Creek area which is inaccessible by road. The sheriff's office had gotten a relayed message on a satellite tracking device from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that the kayaker had been killed. A helicopter out of Idaho was not able to fly that day so Two Bear Air out of Montana was called in to assist. The sheriff's office also thanked the owners of the Mackay Bar Outfitters for their help as well. "During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Bee causes crash on Idaho highway that sends woman to hospital

Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m. on US Highway 12 near milepost 34 in Clearwater County, Idaho. The 36 year old driver from Juliaetta, Idaho, was driving westbound on US Highway 12 near milepost 39 when she was stung on her face by a bee. The driver approached milepost 34 and lost consciousness. The driver drove the vehicle off...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Two killed in car crash near Kooskia

KOOSKIA, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a two vehicle collision in Idaho County, on June 1 at 1:02 p.m. An 83-year-old male from Stites, Idaho, was driving southbound in a white 2002 Dodge Ram on State Highway 13 near milepost 23, south of Kooskia. The male attempted a pass in a no passing zone on a curve in the roadway, according to police.
KOOSKIA, ID
KIVI-TV

ITD increasing flagging resources on Highway 55

BANKS, Idaho — Memorial Day marks the 100 Deadliest Days of driving, and to keep commuters safe the Idaho Transportation Department is increasing flagging resources on State Highway 55. The flaggers will be staged at the busy Banks-Lowman Road intersection in Banks. ITD will deploy flaggers on eight weekends...
BANKS, ID
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Big Country News

Lewiston Police Asking Residents Near 1300 Block of 8th Avenue to Check Security Cameras Following Alleged Residential Burglary

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Police Department is asking anyone living in the vicinity of the 1300 block of 8th Avenue in Lewiston to check their outdoor security cameras. The LPD are currently investigating a residential burglary that occurred in the area on the morning of Thursday, June 2 around 2:30 a.m. Police are asking residents in their area with cameras to check for a white male, thin build and dark hair between the hours of 1:30 a.m. - 3:30 a.m. The subject was wearing a baseball cap prior to the burglary but it was left at the scene so he probably will not be wearing one afterwards.
LEWISTON, ID
pullmanradio.com

Major Highway Construction Delays 24/7 For The Next 4 Months Between Pullman & Spokane On US195 Start Tuesday-Construction Delays Continue On Alternate Route SR27

This summer’s major highway construction project that will cause significant delays between Pullman and Spokane starts on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is pouring a new concrete surface on U.S. Highway 195 between Cashup Flat North of Steptoe and the junction with State Route 271 South of Rosalia. Only one lane of traffic will be directed through the work zone via a traffic signal. Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes. The delays are expected to be 24 hours a day seven days a week during the entire project which is scheduled to end in early October. Crews will be resurfacing 10 miles of the highway with new concrete.
SPOKANE, WA
signalamerican.com

GSG Pawn now holding online auctions

It’s been a year since Tyler and Brittany Graham made the move to Weiser and bought what was then RC Pawn from long-time owner Randy Crosby.  The business, renamed GSG Pawn, is now booming, customers swarming the shop on any given day to either consign their personal items or check out what is available.
WEISER, ID
Big Country News

Warriors Fall to Top-Seeded Southeastern Tuesday Night

LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark State Warriors hit a bump in the road against top-seeded Southeastern (Fla.) on Tuesday night, falling to the Fire 9-4 in the 2022 Avista NAIA World Series. LC State will take on LSU Shreveport in an elimination game on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Riley Way finished the night a double shy of the cycle.

