ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Navajo sign $220M water rights settlement with Utah and federal officials

By TownLift // Associated Press
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rC7nW_0fw9Xaj300

MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah. — Federal officials signed an agreement with leaders of the Navajo Nation on Friday that provides funding for clean drinking water infrastructure for reservation residents and resolves questions about longstanding Navajo claims to water rights in the drought-stricken U.S. West.

The signing formalizes the Utah Navajo Water Rights Settlement, which became law in 2020 as part of President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill. As part of the agreement, the federal government will pay the Navajo Nation $210 million for drinking water infrastructure in San Juan County — the part of the 27,00-square-mile (71,000-square kilometer) reservation that lies in Utah.

Many Navajo homes lack running water. Residents often fill containers at public taps or rely on water deliveries from volunteer organizations.

“As we seek to strengthen Indigenous communities and support tribal self-governance, today’s action and all of these investments will help provide the Navajo Nation with autonomy and flexibility to design and build appropriate water projects that will address current and future water needs,” U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said at a signing ceremony on the Navajo Nation.

Utah, which was also party to the agreement, will pay the Navajo $8 million as part of the settlement.

“We had two real problems in our state. One was the Navajo Nation had claims to the Colorado (River) that would impair Utah’s water rights,” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney told The Salt Lake Tribune. “The other concern we had was about half the Navajo Nation residents (in Utah) didn’t have running water.”

The settlement also quantifies the Navajo Nation’s water rights, quelling Utah’s anxieties about its long-standing claims to a share of water, including from the Colorado River.

A 1908 court decision said tribes had rights to as much water as was needed to establish permanent homelands. Though they possess senior rights, the Navajo were left out when seven western states divided up shares as part of the Colorado River Compact a century ago.

The subsequent uncertainty and potential legal battles have emerged as an urgent issue as the region reckons with a hotter, drier future with less Colorado River water to be shared.

The settlement recognizes the Navajo’s right to 81,500 acre-feet of Utah water and allows them to draw the water from aquifers, rivers or Lake Powell, if they choose. The agreement also allows the Navajo to lease unused water to entities off the reservation and guarantees they won’t lose water rights not put to use.

It’s one of 16 tribal water rights settlements that the Biden administration is devoting $1.7 billion to fund from the recently enacted federal infrastructure bill.

“The hard work, however, must continue until all homes across the Navajo Nation have clean water running in faucets for all Navajo families,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told the newspaper.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Should Utah's drought lead to a ban on fireworks? What a new poll says

SALT LAKE CITY — More than a third of Utah residents feel only government-sponsored events for specific celebrations should be allowed as the backdrop for setting off fireworks, while a quarter of the state's population say they should be banned altogether in this time of extreme drought. A Deseret...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Is there an explanation for recent rockfalls in Utah?

CEDAR HILLS, Utah — A hiker is in the hospital after a rock the size of a tennis ball hit her on the Timpanogos Cave Trail. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the rock knocked the 65-year-old woman unconscious and caused bleeding from her head.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Oljato-monument Valley, UT
State
Utah State
kslnewsradio.com

Fire restrictions imposed for southwestern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Color Country Interagency Fire Center, or CCIFC, announced fire restrictions for counties surrounding Dixie National Forest Wednesday. The restrictions went into effect Thursday, June 2. The CCIFC is a cooperative effort made up of the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s history of record temperatures

UTAH (ABC4) – Record heats have been plaguing countries across the world. March 2022 was the hottest in India ever recorded. Temperatures were recorded reaching up to 115° F, remaining a cause for concern as the hot summer months have not officially started yet. Hotter temperatures could be coming to India and even the United […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Jonathan Nez
kjzz.com

First-term Utah congressman faces sharp criticism in heated debate

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sparks flew at a debate Thursday for Utah's first congressional district – the only primary debate sponsored by the Utah Debate Commission this election cycle where the incumbent actually showed up. Rep. Blake Moore faced off against challengers Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon....
ksl.com

Utah reports 5,728 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in past week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns have been battling variants of COVID-19 since November 2020, when the original virus presented differently. Since then, there's been alpha, beta, gamma, delta and omicron variants, each exhibiting different symptoms and transmissibility levels. Those variants, however, according to a new study, account for more...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah woman shares transition story to increase LGBTQIA+ visibility

Woods Cross, Utah (ABC4) – For many members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Utah can often feel like a lonely place. However, June is Pride Month which celebrates that community. During Pride Month, many Utahns are working to make the Beehive State more inclusive for all. From 5,600 flags staked at households across northern Utah to […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navajo#Water Rights#Drinking Water#Tap Water#Politics State#The Navajo Nation#Indigenous
ABC4

A list of all the changes that were made to Utah’s liquor laws on June 1

UTAH (ABC4) – Yesterday, representatives of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a grocery list of changes that were made to the organization which went into effect June 1.   The event, held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, kicked-off with an emphasis on the department’s new name and mission statement. As noted by […]
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC4

DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Cement shortage affecting road projects in Utah

LAYTON, Utah — A cement shortage is slowing construction projects all over Utah and now it could affect your morning commute. The shortage has forced the Utah Department of Transportation to come up with creative solutions so it can find the needed materials for road projects. It’s a problem...
LAYTON, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy