ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Momentum Film Challenge announced for students

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUwOZ_0fw9WsuA00

Fifth Third Bank and the Mosaic Film Experience have announced the Momentum Film Challenge for high school and college students. The films must be created with the theme “What money means to me.”

The films must include any form of currency as a prop. “Momentum” must also be said at some point in the movies. They must also be shot, edited, and submitted using mobile devices via TikTok. The runtime for the films must be between 2-3 minutes. Submissions will be accepted until June 7 at 11:59 p.m.

A panel of judges from both Fifth Third Bank and Mosaic Film Experience will select winners based on content, technical excellence, and uniqueness. There will be one winner from the high school and college student categories. The winners will receive $530 and a Fifth Third Bank swag bag. The high school student winner will receive a job shadow day and the college student winner will receive an externship. The winner will be announced on June 24. A celebration event for the winners will be held at the Fifth Third Bank branch in downtown Grand Rapids.

“The partnership between Fifth Third Bank and the Mosaic Film Experience is a unique creative opportunity for our communities,” said Marcus Jackson, Vice President, Community and Economic Development Manager at Fifth Third Bank. “Everyone has a story. We are looking forward to helping students share theirs and celebrate creative thinking and diverse experiences.”

“For more than a decade, the Mosaic Film Experience has been challenging the conventions of storytelling and providing students with a platform to develop and share their voice,” said Mosaic Film Experience founder Skot Welch. “The Momentum Film Challenge is the next opportunity for students to express their unique perspectives through storytelling, a skill that is critical to any future profession.”

Submissions for the Momentum Film Challenge will be accepted until June 7 at 11:59 p.m. More information on entering the contest can be found on Mosaic Film Experience’s website .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

First ever Muskegon Pride Festival this weekend

The first ever Muskegon Pride kicks off tomorrow. Downtown will be filled with entertainment, vendors, and most importantly: inclusivity for all. The Muskegon Pride Center worked with the city and businesses to put the first ever Muskegon Pride Festival together. President Jeffrey Pienela says the weekend is a long time coming.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Education
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Fifth Third Bank#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy