Momentum Film Challenge announced for students

Fifth Third Bank and the Mosaic Film Experience have announced the Momentum Film Challenge for high school and college students. The films must be created with the theme “What money means to me.”

The films must include any form of currency as a prop. “Momentum” must also be said at some point in the movies. They must also be shot, edited, and submitted using mobile devices via TikTok. The runtime for the films must be between 2-3 minutes. Submissions will be accepted until June 7 at 11:59 p.m.

A panel of judges from both Fifth Third Bank and Mosaic Film Experience will select winners based on content, technical excellence, and uniqueness. There will be one winner from the high school and college student categories. The winners will receive $530 and a Fifth Third Bank swag bag. The high school student winner will receive a job shadow day and the college student winner will receive an externship. The winner will be announced on June 24. A celebration event for the winners will be held at the Fifth Third Bank branch in downtown Grand Rapids.

“The partnership between Fifth Third Bank and the Mosaic Film Experience is a unique creative opportunity for our communities,” said Marcus Jackson, Vice President, Community and Economic Development Manager at Fifth Third Bank. “Everyone has a story. We are looking forward to helping students share theirs and celebrate creative thinking and diverse experiences.”

“For more than a decade, the Mosaic Film Experience has been challenging the conventions of storytelling and providing students with a platform to develop and share their voice,” said Mosaic Film Experience founder Skot Welch. “The Momentum Film Challenge is the next opportunity for students to express their unique perspectives through storytelling, a skill that is critical to any future profession.”

Submissions for the Momentum Film Challenge will be accepted until June 7 at 11:59 p.m. More information on entering the contest can be found on Mosaic Film Experience’s website .

