For the Bush dynasty, a Texas race could be 'the end of the line'. Mark Jones, the Joseph D. Jamail Chair in Latin American Studies, professor of political science, fellow in political science at the Baker Institute for Public Policy and fellow at the Kinder Institute for Urban Research, is quoted in several articles and broadcasts about the GOP primary runoff for Texas attorney general won by incumbent Ken Paxton over alumnus George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO