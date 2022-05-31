ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Hills, CA

Firefighters Contain Fire Burning In El Dorado Hills

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Firefighters say forward progress on a vegetation fire in El Dorado Hills has been stopped.

The fire grew to at least 21 acres near 4203 Town Center Boulevard, according to the El Dorado Hills Fire Department.

At one point, firefighters were sheltering in place inside businesses in the area, the fire department says.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Man Lucky To Be Alive After BBQ Explosion

Wallace, CA – A Calaveras County man suffered burns on the upper half of his body after a BBQ explosion that also scorched the grill, deck, and house siding. The explosion occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at the Camanche Lake Storage facility on Camanche Parkway South, off Highway 12 in Wallace. A report of a commercial building fire and propane explosion near the post office sent Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters, Clements Fire, San Andreas Fire, and CalFire rushing to the scene.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 26, Dies After Crash In Front Of Orangevale Community Center

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — Authorities have now identified the person killed in a major crash in front of the Orangevale Community Center Tuesday night. California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 9:30 p.m. along Hazel Avenue. Two vehicles were involved and power lines were also brought down in the crash. One person was killed in the crash. He has since been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as 26-year-old Orangevale resident Joseph Angel Mendoza. Investigators said a second individual suffered minor injuries. Exactly what led up to the crash is still unclear.
ORANGEVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire crews appear to control 2-alarm vegetation fire in Benicia near I-680

BENICIA -- Crews appear to have controlled a two-alarm vegetation fire burning in Benicia Wednesday evening.The Benicia Police Department Twitter account posted about the fire near the train tracks at Lake Herman and Industrial close to I-680 at around 6 p.m., with a second alarm called minutes later. Benicia Fire reportedly asked area CHP to stop traffic on I-680 near Lake Herman Road because of the fire.While there has been no official update, cameras in the area of the fire appeared to show that the smoke had dissipated as of around 6:45 p.m.
BENICIA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Cause Of Fire Near Sonora Elementary Determined

Sonora, CA — Officials have released what caused a fire that ignited this past Sunday near Sonora Elementary School. The Sonora Police Department reports that it was fireworks. We reported earlier that it burned approximately 1/8 acre and was quickly contained by the Sonora Fire Department, CAL Fire, and the Tuolumne County Fire Department.
SONORA, CA
KCRA.com

Crews battle large fire at Sacramento pallet yard all night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews have made progress battling a large fire that broke out Tuesday evening in the Tahoe Park area. The Sacramento Fire Department said a structure fire at a pallet yard started around 9:25 p.m. on Cucamonga and Ramona avenues, west of Power Inn Road. The flames could be seen from miles away on our tower camera.
actionnewsnow.com

Woman rescued from Sacramento River Thursday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Multiple law and medical personnel agencies were called out to the Sacramento River near Scotty’s Landing on Thursday to help a woman who started having seizures while tubing. A California State Park Peace Officer, Travis Gee, told Action News Now that some bystanders and people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Body Of 19-Year-Old Drowning Victim Found In Sacramento River Near Colusa

COLUSA (CBS13) — Search crews have located a body matching the description of a 19-year-old man who drowned in the Sacramento River near Colusa. Damon Evans of Casa Grande, which is located just southeast of Phoenix, Ariz., went missing in the water near Levee Park on Sunday. The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses reported seeing the person, who wasn’t wearing a life vest, struggling while trying to swim across the river. The sheriff’s office boating safety unit searched every day this week until the body was found just east of Levee Park, around 20 feet from the shoreline. Authorities say a cadaver K9 unit and an underwater robot were used in the search.
COLUSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fairfield Firefighters Extract Person From Vehicle After Car Accident

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield firefighters extracted one person from a vehicle after a car crash on Highway 12. The two-vehicle accident happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. and left occupants with minor to moderate injuries. One of the vehicles suffered so much damage that the Fairfield Fire Department had to remove the door to extract the driver. Two people were transported to a hospital.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested following neighborhood dispute, fatal stabbing in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man died and two people were arrested after a neighborhood altercation Tuesday morning, police said.Officers learned of the incident when a Fairfield man, 41-year-old Christopher John Almendarez, showed up at a local hospital about 11 a.m. with a stab wound. Police were then led to a possible crime scene in the 1200 block of Willet Court. When they arrived at Willet Court, officers found 56-year-old Fairfield resident Sao Lao in the garage of a home. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Lao was pronounced dead at the scene.After gathering evidence from the scene, surveillance footage, and statements from those involved, detectives arrested two Fairfield residents in connection with Lao's death.Almendarez was taken into custody, after being medically cleared from the hospital, on suspicion of murder, police said.Another suspect, Sabrina Jo Banks, 34, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. Both were booked into the Solano County jail late Tuesday.Police did not release information about the nature of the neighborhood dispute that led to the stabbing.Anyone with information about the events from Tuesday and have not talked with a detective, please contact the investigations division at (707) 428-7600.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning. Homicide investigation in North Sac near Lampasas and Edgewater Road. Man shot and killed just after 6AM today @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7dAvueKLjF — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 2, 2022 Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released at this point. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mustang Sparks Vegetation Fire After Crashing Off Freeway In Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — One man is lucky to be alive after crashing his Mustang along Interstate 5 near the Laguna Boulevard exit in Elk Grove – but his luck doesn’t stop there. The crash sparked a vegetation fire that required a significant response. Crews were able to get the blaze under control under very difficult conditions. The blue Mustang is now torched and totaled. After it crashed, it rolled to a stop at the edge of a dry field in Elk Grove. When it crashed, it initially took out six guard rails posts and then it rolled about 100 feet onto a...
ELK GROVE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Aaron Price Killed in Traffic Accident on Highway 160 [Sacramento, CA]

Vehicle Crash near Sherman Island Left One Dead, Four Injured. According to authorities, a fatal head-on collision occurred on May 29th, along Highway 160 near Sherman Island. Initial reports state that Price was under the influence of alcohol when he swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a second vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

1 person dead, 1 injured after crash in Orangevale

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Orangevale. The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released at this time, but the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District confirmed one person died and another person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened...
CBS Sacramento

Justice Bites: Northern California Man Accused Of Rattlesnake Trafficking

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspect sweet on rattlesnakes was busted for allegedly breeding and selling some of the most dangerous ones on the planet. “Rattlesnake trafficking itself is pretty rare,” said Captain Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Wildlife officers say an Amador County man was trying to sell the venomous vermin at a reptile expo and online, but that was just the beginning. “They went to his house and found a total of 59 rattlesnakes,” Foy said. Investigators identified most as western diamondbacks, which are native to California and among the deadliest in the world. “For a guy to actually...
SACRAMENTO, CA
