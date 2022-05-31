ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul killed his brother, 19, in ‘joyride’ crash – 65 years before ‘drunk driving’ accident

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HguyY_0fw9Vz3200

NANCY Pelosi's husband was behind the wheel during a severe car crash that resulted in his brother's death more than 60 years before his DUI arrest.

Paul Pelosi was 16 years old when he picked up his older brother David to go for a "joy ride" that would end up being his last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1ZJ9_0fw9Vz3200
A 1957 news article from the San Fransisco Examiner explains the fatal crash Credit: San Francisco Examiner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QAkZ_0fw9Vz3200
Paul Pelosi's care allegedly collided with another vehicle Credit: ABC7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkGiz_0fw9Vz3200
The two have been married for over 50 years Credit: Getty

David, 19, was wearing a neck brace due to an injury he got from diving into shallow water, according to a 1957 news report from the San Fransisco Examiner, which reported on the fatal crash.

The article included photographs of both David and Paul from around this time, appearing youthful and clean-cut.

Officers believe he was strangled by it during the crash when the car flipped.

At around 12.30am Paul picked up David from a friend's house in February of 1957. He was driving a sports car.

As Paul came up to a tight curve near the Crystal Springs Dam on the Skyline Highway, he lost control of the car while trying to shift gears to slow down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWsOw_0fw9Vz3200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JNSq_0fw9Vz3200

The pair careened off the road into an embankment before the car bounced out and flipped multiple times.

David had urged Paul to slow down just before the fatal crash.

"This is a bad stretch, better slow down," he said.

Paul was cited for misdemeanor manslaughter but was exonerated by a coroner's jury.

The jury also recommended that signs warning of sharp curves be placed on that road.

When the car flipped Paul was able to escape and get help. He had only a broken collar bone.

David, unfortunately, died at the scene, despite first responders trying to lift the car off him to relieve pressure. A witness said it looked like his neck brace was "lodged tightly against his neck."

On Saturday, Paul, now 82, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The California Highway Patrol said Paul Pelosi was allegedly driving his 2021 Porsche attempting to cross State Route 29 when he collided with Jesus Lopez's Jeep.

About 80 minutes after police arrived on the scene, Paul was arrested.

He was charged on two counts, including driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher.

There were no injuries reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8H5q_0fw9Vz3200https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqX16_0fw9Vz3200

Bail was set at $5,000 and he was released Sunday morning.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi own a vineyard in Napa County where Paul was arrested.

As of right now, there has been no statement from the Pelosi family. The US Sun reached out to the Office of the Speaker but did not hear back by the time of publication.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 124

Raymond P Smith
1d ago

16 to 82. so you the media is going back decades to pick with a man who accident cause his brother's life ( 16 at the time) how pathetic anything for an headline

Reply(6)
34
Grand Master Fox
2d ago

The Fox says "It sounds like he's a regular left coast Ted Kennedy... The only thing missing now is a press conference by the local chapter of Mad Mothers screaming about the low bail..." =^.^= ©2022

Reply
14
Abort a liberal
1d ago

The media does that to Conservatives all the time. It's about time Queen Nancy and her crime family gets some beat down from the Media!

Reply
18
Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi's husband was leaving a dinner party at a friend's house when he got into a car accident and was arrested for DUI, attorney says

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul had been at a dinner party hosted by a friend on Saturday night and was driving a short distance home when he crashed, it emerged on Monday. Paul Pelosi, 82, was driving his Porsche and pulled out onto the highway into the path of an 48-year-old man driving a Jeep in Napa, his arrest report reveals.
NAPA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Paul Pelosi
The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Dui
The Independent

10-year-old survivor reveals last words of friend shot dead by Uvalde gunman

A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
UVALDE, TX
Complex

Woman Receives 95-Year Sentence in Murder of Girlfriend Who Survived Being Shot 8 Times in Initial Hit Attempt

A New Jersey woman has received a 95-year sentence after being convicted on multiple charges in connection with the murder of her girlfriend. The multipronged case, which dates back to 2015, was described by Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman of Monmouth County this month—according to a recent report from the Associated Press—as one of “cold-hearted depravity” at the hands of 38-year-old Jennifer Sweeney.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People' Star's Fatal Car Crash Lands Them in Hospital

One of the members of the Alaskan Bush People family found themselves in incredibly serious territory recently. The Sun reports that Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown, longtime favorite from the Discovery series, was hospitalized after involvement in a car crash. The publication added that the accident left one woman dead. The...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father ran over toddler with lawnmower

HYRUM, Utah — A toddler was severely injured when he was hit by a lawnmower his father was riding, police in Utah said. Logan police were called to the Hyrum, Utah home Friday after the father accidentally backed over his 2-year-old son, KUTV reported. The father told police he...
HYRUM, UT
Popculture

Actress Crashes Car While Driving Drunk

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron faces drunk driving charges after a one-car crash on the morning of May 18. Kim later published an apology on her Instagram page, admitting to making a "big mistake" by deciding to drive while under the influence. She also left the upcoming drama Trolley and her future on the Netflix series Hunting Dogs is in question.
WORLD
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
464K+
Followers
27K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy