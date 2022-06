Click here to read the full article. David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” has a heady premise: As a disease called “Accelerated Evolution Syndrome” causes unusual organs to grow inside the body of Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), his partner (Léa Seydoux) surgically removes them in front of a live audience. Needless to say, the world-building is a bit complicated! Luckily, the director and some of his cast shed light on the dark secrets of “Crimes” during a preview night Q&A in Manhattan. Much like the audience, Cronenberg’s depiction of bodily autonomy wasn’t always clear to the lead actors. “I have to admit...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO