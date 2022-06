Firearm-related injuries and deaths are on the rise, with a growing number of adolescents experiencing mental health issues and surges in homicides, unintentional shootings and school-based violence. The symposium will feature experts and advocates highlighting local research efforts in firearm injury prevention, public health-based community interventions and other innovative strategies to address violence in the Greater Houston area and beyond. It will conclude with a panel discussion with local leaders.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO