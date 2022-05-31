ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Post-Memorial Day surge in COVID testing

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yltWX_0fw9V58x00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There’s a surge in COVID cases compared with a year ago and that is leading to more people being tested at sites around South Florida.

FIU infectious disease expert Dr. Aileen Marty tells CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “My biggest concern is right now there are five times more cases than we had last year on Memorial Day. We have very aggressive sub variants circulating. In terms of the number of cases it is alarming here in Miami-Dade and Broward we are hovering near 20% in positivity that is documented.”

She added, “That fortunately is not translating into alarming hospitalization rates for a variety of reasons, moist importantly because we have a lot of immunity in the population as well and one out of every two people hospitalized has had COVID at least once if not two or three times. That makes the next time they get it as a milder event. Every month that goes by we are getting better at managing patients and keeping them out of hospitals. We still have monoclonal anti-bodies when we need it. However, and this a big However. This can still cause a problem for the unvaccinated who have not had COVID.”

She said some people are more carefree.

“A lot of people got COVID first during the OMICRON wave and they did not experience a lot of illness and now they have the mindset that it is not that dangerous. Unfortunately, the immunity to the Coronavirus wavers over time so as these viruses keep circulating, they don’t do something to protect against that and then there is the possibility that there will be more serious disease,” she said.

Compared with a year ago, Marty said, “People are much less careful and there’s much more virus circulating right now and much more SARS -CoV-2 in our population and that’s a problem.”

Authorities recommend that people register online if they want to get tested at the Tropical Park site and other Miami-Dade sites. Tropical Park is open for free testing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Testing is done by license practical and registered nurses. Tropical Park is one of the busiest sites in the county.

Running sites is becoming a challenge, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

She said, “We are the only county in the state that has maintained testing and vaccinations throughout the pandemic and the federal government is rolling back support as of July 1st. We are in the process of figuring out what we are going to do. People can go to pharmacies or pay to have tests. Vaccinations are still free. We think it is critical to maintain a broad base of places where people can go. We are pushing hard to boost education and urge people to stay home if they are sick and get tested.”

D’Oench also spoke with a number of people before they were tested at Tropical Park at 7900 SW 40 Street.

Jennifer Blanchard, who was vaccinated, said, “My husband is positive, and I have symptoms. I have a sore throat and runny nose and I am aching. I am taking no chances. I work with kids, and I have a little one at home who is not feeling well either. A lot more people are testing positive than a month before and I want to make sure I do not spread it and I am not contagious. People should be careful and keep wearing masks and don’t be complacent.”

Kevin Farrah, who was also vaccinated, said, “We are getting tested to make sure we are negative. My daughter has been sick, and my wife is pregnant, so I want I want to make sure we are good to go and taking no chances. I think if the test is free and you have symptoms, go and get tested.”

Kendra Perdue, who was also vaccinated, said she was getting tested because “I have a sore throat and I am pregnant. I want to be careful. I urge everyone to be careful and be cognizant and be a good citizen and get tested and isolate if you have COVID.”

Comments / 3

Whataboutme
2d ago

Again, why are people running out to get tested? This is what's wrong. You don't need to run out and get tested over every single cough, sneeze or sniffle.

Reply(2)
2
Related
CBS Miami

Florida COVID-19 vaccine requirement dropped after state threat

TALLAHASSEE - After the state threatened to impose a $27.5 million fine, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that the Special Olympics USA Games will not have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement next week in Orlando. The Florida Department of Health sent a notice Thursday to Special Olympics International threatening to assess the fine for 5,500 violations of a state prohibition on vaccination mandates. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who doubles as secretary of the Department of Health, said the state had worked with Special Olympics officials for six months to resolve the vaccination issue. "How can you force people to take a vaccine in...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Schools operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system

MIAMI – South Florida schools are operating as normal Friday despite approaching tropical system.However, they are addressing weather concerns."Our district is working closely with emergency management officials to monitor the approaching tropical system and its potential impact on Broward County. We will continue to provide updates if there is any impact on school operations next week," said Broward Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.And Miami-Dade County tweeted, "We expect heavy rain and flash flooding on Friday… we urge parents to use extreme caution when driving and during drop-off and release times." Schools in Monroe County, which is under a tropical storm warning, are already on summer break.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Change in the wake of tragedy: The new safety measures planned for Florida’s schools

New measures to increase students’ safety are advancing in Florida, coming at a time of heightened public outcry in response to recent school tragedies. School safety is a sensitive topic in the Sunshine State. When a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, resulted in 19 deaths and made national news headlines on May 24, conversations across the country shifted to solutions. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Where to find sandbags in South Florida ahead of upcoming storm

MIAMI – South Florida is under a tropical storm warning and coastal communities are preparing for several inches of rainfall that could lead to flooding. “It looks like we are going to see probably the heaviest Friday, Friday night, and early Saturday,” Randy Smith, a spokesperson for the South Florida Water Management District, said.
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

COVID: CDC recommends indoor masking in two major Florida metro areas

A federal health agency is recommending indoor masking in the three South Florida counties, along with six other counties in the state, a week after officials understated the COVID-19 health risk statewide. Coronavirus infections have once again become so widespread, and hospitalizations so high, that the U.S. Centers for Disease...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Post Memorial Day#Cbsmiami#Fiu#Cbs4#Omicron
Click10.com

Weather leads to delays, cancellations at South Florida airports

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As a tropical system heads toward South Florida, weather has been blamed for numerous flight delays and cancellations at South Florida airports. Numerous people were spotted sleeping on the floor of Miami International Airport Friday morning as they were waiting to find out when they could be rebooked onto a flight.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

CDC suggests indoor masking for South Florida

The Center for Disease Control is recommending indoor masking for part of Florida as COVID-19 infections become more widespread. The recommendations are made for areas that are categorized as high risk and Palm Beach County is one of them. "The positivity rate for these three counties Broward, Palm Beach, and...
floridapolitics.com

Veto list: Gov. DeSantis axes $250K for teacher recruitment in Duval, Miami-Dade, Orange counties

Teacher shortages in Florida grew by more than 67% between August 2020 and August 2021. Gov. Ron DeSantis used his veto pen to strike a one-time, $250,000 earmark for teacher recruitment in the 2022-23 state budget Thursday, canceling a third of the cost for a hiring program servicing high-need, low-income communities in Duval, Miami-Dade and Orange counties.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Miami

Florida clinics challenge 15-week abortion limit

TALLAHASSEE -  Arguing that a 15-week limit on abortions signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is unconstitutional, abortion clinics from across Florida launched a legal challenge Wednesday that seeks to block the law from taking effect in July.The lawsuit was filed in Leon County circuit court by attorneys for the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, Planned Parenthood and the Center for Reproductive Rights. The plaintiffs include Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, Planned Parenthood of South, East, and North Florida, and clinics in Gainesville, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Jacksonville.The plaintiffs argue that the law (HB 5), approved during this year's legislative...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management urges residents to be "storm ready"

MIAMI — As tropical storm weather approaches, the Miami-Dade Office of Emergency Management is urging all residents to be prepared and "be storm ready."Spokeswoman Erika Benitez tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "Flooding is a threat to all of us and we have to be prepared wherever we live especially if you live in a low-lying area and you need to know what to do after a flood. If you see standing water, it is never a good idea to drive in to flooded area. The water may be deeper than you think and have debris and sharp objects and downed power...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward residents line up to get sandbags

PEMBROKE PINES - On Friday, Broward County residents responded to free sandbags ahead of the impending storm. In Pembroke Pines, residents lined up before the sun came up at Silver Valley Park to get free sandbags. They are preparing for whatever punch mother nature throws because she's landed a few in the past. Kathy Babyak, a Pines resident said, "As a matter of fact you guys did a story on it. Our neighborhood flooded. It was out at silver lakes and we flooded and couldn't leave our community for a week." Pines' residents have to verify they live within the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wglt.org

Parts of Florida are under a tropical storm warning

As the Atlantic hurricane season gets underway, the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for parts of Florida, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. "As of the latest advisory, Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for all of South Florida," National Weather Service Miami...
FLORIDA STATE
townofpalmbeach.com

Palm Beach Officials - Closely Monitoring Increase of Positive Covid Cases

Town of Palm Beach Officials are closely monitoring a rapid increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases here in Palm Beach County. The percent of positivity here in Palm Beach County has increased from 2.4% for the week ending of March 12th to 19.23% for the week ending May 28th. This data, obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), classifies South Florida as a HIGH community level based on metrics collected by the agency.
PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Florida 'Red-Flag' law eyed amid gun debate

TALLAHASSEE - As a national debate rages over gun laws after last month's mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, proponents of "red-flag" policies point to a Florida law as a model for states seeking to strip deadly weapons from people who could cause harm.The Florida law, which allows authorities to take guns from people found to pose a "significant danger" to themselves or others, has drawn pushback from Second Amendment advocates and some law-enforcement officials.But supporters say the law --- used thousands of times since the Republican-controlled Legislature approved it in 2018 --- has saved an untold number of...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy