NSP arrests 20 impaired drivers over Memorial Day weekend

Nebraska State Patrol announced Tuesday that they arrested 20 impaired drivers during the Memorial Day weekend. Troopers also assisted 226 motorists during this time as well.

“Summer will be full of vacations and holiday celebrations,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “If those events involve alcohol, plan ahead to have a sober driver. And no matter how far your travels take you, always wear a seat belt.”

According to a press release, troopers in Troop D participated in a localized enforcement operation focused on impaired driving around recreation areas.

That led to seven DUI arrests over the weekend. The campaign was made possible in part by a grant for $10,030 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office.

