ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Tuesday

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SpF6Z_0fw9V0jK00

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Tuesday. The Grizzlies had their season come to an end in Game 6 of the second-round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

Memphis Grizzlies All-Star point guard Ja Morant sent out a tweet on Tuesday, and the post has nearly 6,000 likes in just a few hours.

Morant's tweet: "my actions were motivated by love, so anything i did for somebody ion regret at all . no matter how they act afterwards ... spread love & protect your energy"

Morant and the Grizzlies had an excellent regular season finishing the year as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They won their first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they then lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games in the second-round.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3, and he did not return for the remainder of the series.

As for the Warriors, they are now headed to their sixth appearance in the NBA Finals in just eight seasons.

They will play Game 1 against the Boston Celtics on Thursday in San Francisco at the Chase Center.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Gifted Kobe Bryant A Low-Rider After He Retired And Kobe Gave His Son Business Advice: “That Was A Treasured Moment That I Had, Him Flying To Come See Me And Me Give Him His Flowers… And They Still Have The Car To This Day.”

There is no denying that Kobe Bryant is the greatest Los Angeles Laker in history. Kobe played his entire career with the Lakers. And in his 20-year stint with the franchise, he took them to 7 NBA Finals, winning 5 NBA championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and a regular-season MVP with them. Bryant's retirement in 2016 was a historic day, as the greatest Laker ever walked away from the Staples Center for the last time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s net worth In 2022

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the most decorated athletes of this generation. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Stephen Curry’s net worth in 2022. The 13-year NBA vet has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worthy accolades, which includes...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Boston Celtics#The Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
The Spun

Duke Star Reportedly Makes His NBA Draft Decision

Trevor Keels won't return to Duke this fall. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, the guard has decided to stay in the NBA Draft ahead of Wednesday's deadline to take his name out of the player pool. Keels averaged 11.5 points per game during his freshman year with the Blue Devils,...
DURHAM, NC
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy