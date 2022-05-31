ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What's new on Disney+ in June 2022

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OO75j_0fw9UxOD00

Upcoming original series "Ms. Marvel" is one of the many exciting arrivals on Disney+ this June.

The highly anticipated series, arriving on the streaming service on June 8, stars actress Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a young Muslim American girl who balances normal life as a a teenager in Jersey City with being a superhero.

The trailer for the series, released in March, gave Marvel fans a sneak peek at Khan's powers and what to expect from the buzzworthy project.

A documentary short, "A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel," will also be released on June 1 to give viewers a behind the scenes look at making the show.

MORE: Watch the 1st trailer for new Disney+ original series 'Ms. Marvel'

More episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will also be released throughout June, and the final season of Hulu original "Love, Victor" will also be available to stream on Disney+.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

Check out the full list of June arrivals on Disney+ below:

Wednesday, June 1

  • "Glee" (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
  • "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" (S1, 5 episodes)
  • "A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel"
  • "Club Mickey Mouse" (SEA Version) - Season 4 Premiere
  • "Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part III

Friday, June 3

  • "Mack Wrestles" (Short)
  • "Hollywood Stargirl"

Wednesday, June 8

  • "Baymax Dreams" (Shorts) (S1, S2)
  • "Incredible Dr. Pol" (S20, 12 episodes)
  • "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion" (S1, 10 episodes)
  • "Ms. Marvel" - Premiere - Episode 1
  • "Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part IV

Friday, June 10

  • "Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear"

Wednesday, June 15

  • "Disney Junior Ready For Preschool" (Shorts) (S3)
  • "grown-ish" (S4, 9 episodes)
  • "Life Below Zero: Next Generation" (S3)
  • "T.O.T.S." (S3, 12 episodes)
  • "The Wonder Years" (S1, 10 episodes)
  • "Family Reboot" - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • "Ms. Marvel" - Episode 2
  • "Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part V
  • "Love, Victor" - Seasons 1 - 2, Season 3 - Premiere

Friday, June 17

  • "Kings Ransom"
  • "Big Shot"

Wednesday, June 22

  • "G.O.A.T." (S1)
  • "Villains of Valley View" (Season 1, 5 episodes)
  • "Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part VI - Finale
  • "Ms. Marvel" - Episode 3

Friday, June 24

  • "Rise" - Premiere
  • "Trevor: The Musical" - Premiere

Wednesday, June 29

  • "Owl House" (S2, 5 episodes)
  • "Baymax!" - Season 1 - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
  • "Ms. Marvel" - Episode 4

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

15 New TV Shows to Watch in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. June 2022 will see the return of many popular TV shows to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video. Among the month’s most-anticipated returns are HBO’s “Westworld,” which is returning for its fourth season and reuniting the cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Aaron Paul, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright, among others. Netflix is also debuting the sixth season of beloved British drama “Peaky Blinders.”More from WWDEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Megan Fox's Most Fashionable MomentsPhotos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The month is also seeing...
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Junior#Muslim American#Espn#S5
StyleCaster

Rihanna’s Baby Is Officially Here—& Their Gender Was Just Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Baby on the way! Ever since we found out she was pregnant, fans have been curious to know Rihanna’s baby’s gender. Social media users quickly drummed up their own theories—but now, we finally know if Rih had a baby boy or girl. Rihanna, 33, reportedly welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky, 33, on May 13, 2022, per TMZ. Their baby was born in Los Angeles, California, despite earlier reports speculating that the singer planned to give birth to her baby in her home country of Barbados. The “Love on the Brain” singer debuted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

J-Lo Just Paid Tribute to Her ‘Shades of Blue’ Co-Star Ray Liotta Hours After His Death—She Was ‘Lucky’ to Know Him

Click here to read the full article. Rest in peace. The celebrity deaths of 2022 include Sidney Poitier and more stars, actors and singers who have passed away this year. The celebrity deaths of 2022 come after a year of loss in 2021, which saw the deaths of stars like Betty White, Joan Didion, Cicely Tyson, Prince Philip and Willie Garson. On the morning of December 31, 2021, Betty White—an actress and comedian best known for roles in TV shows like The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show—died at 99 years old. Her death came three weeks before her...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (June 2022)

We’re halfway through the year and well into summer! Here are all of the shows new to Netflix this month of June 2022. June ushers in the arrival of the summer season, and this article is a harbinger of great new shows. Stock your watchlist with many of the shows we’ll be recommending here, and be sure to always check back every week to be updated on the new shows that come out every weekend. And finally, make sure you stock up on snacks to munch on because this month has a lot of binge-worthy shows to watch, so make sure not to get dehydrated or starve while watching. Most importantly, enjoy your time watching these new shows!
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Ready to Open Much-Anticipated New Campus

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has been busy in the past few years launching new lands and attractions inside its theme parks, adding to guest favorites to answer the competition it faces from Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Studios theme parks.
ANAHEIM, CA
Us Weekly

Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

Back on! Minka Kelly and Daily Show’s Trevor Noah were first linked in September 2020, though they kept their romance relatively low-key. “They’ve been dating for a while, well before [coronavirus] quarantine started,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. While the duo seldom addressed their budding romance, eagle-eyed fans noticed they began following one […]
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Every New Movie and TV Show Being Added to Streaming Services on June 1, 2022

The start of a new month is always an exciting time for streaming subscribers. The first day of each month is usually when services add the majority of their licensed movies and TV shows, which means that most major services always have a lot of new options as soon as the calendar changes. June is no exception. Wednesday marks the start of June and streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video have a bunch of new additions in store.
TV SERIES
Motley Fool

Friday Is Going to Be a Big Day for Disney, Netflix, and AMC

A new Disney World roller coaster and Disney+ series are launching on Friday. The first half of the fourth season of a popular series is now streaming on Netflix. Box office receipts should be flying high this weekend for AMC. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Disney+ Just Added a Forgotten Fox Show

Disney+'s streaming library just grew with the addition of a forgotten and entirely unexpected title. Disney+ added The Finder, Fox's short-lived Bones spinoff. The series was quietly added to the streaming lineup on May 20 alongside the J.J. Abrams-created series Alias and the sitcom 8 Simple Rules, which ran from 2002 to 2005 on ABC.
TV SERIES
CNET

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Will Finally Start Streaming July 15

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the first film in the pandemic to hit $1 billion in global box office receipts. But even as months have passed since its theatrical release, and even as it has become available to buy online, the movie still isn't streaming on a subscription service at all.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Tron 3’ Director Says Marvel and Star Wars Helped Kill the Sequel: It Was ‘Storyboarded and Written’

Click here to read the full article. Joseph Kosinski is flying high off the success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which debuted to a record-breaking $160 million over the Memorial Day weekend frame. The sequel is the first bonafide box office success for the director, who started his feature directorial career with Disney’s “Tron: Legacy.” That sequel earned $400 million worldwide, but that sum wasn’t enough for Disney to allow Kosinski to pursue an intended sequel under the title “Tron: Ascension.” In a new interview with Vulture, Kosinski confirmed he had storyboarded and written the entire third “Tron” movie when Disney pulled...
MOVIES
GMA

GMA

54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy