What's new on Disney+ in June 2022

Upcoming original series "Ms. Marvel" is one of the many exciting arrivals on Disney+ this June.

The highly anticipated series, arriving on the streaming service on June 8, stars actress Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a young Muslim American girl who balances normal life as a a teenager in Jersey City with being a superhero.

The trailer for the series, released in March, gave Marvel fans a sneak peek at Khan's powers and what to expect from the buzzworthy project.

A documentary short, "A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel," will also be released on June 1 to give viewers a behind the scenes look at making the show.

More episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will also be released throughout June, and the final season of Hulu original "Love, Victor" will also be available to stream on Disney+.

A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.

Check out the full list of June arrivals on Disney+ below:

Wednesday, June 1

"Glee" (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" (S1, 5 episodes)

"A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel"

"Club Mickey Mouse" (SEA Version) - Season 4 Premiere

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part III

Friday, June 3

"Mack Wrestles" (Short)

"Hollywood Stargirl"

Wednesday, June 8

"Baymax Dreams" (Shorts) (S1, S2)

"Incredible Dr. Pol" (S20, 12 episodes)

"Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion" (S1, 10 episodes)

"Ms. Marvel" - Premiere - Episode 1

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part IV

Friday, June 10

"Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear"

Wednesday, June 15

"Disney Junior Ready For Preschool" (Shorts) (S3)

"grown-ish" (S4, 9 episodes)

"Life Below Zero: Next Generation" (S3)

"T.O.T.S." (S3, 12 episodes)

"The Wonder Years" (S1, 10 episodes)

"Family Reboot" - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

"Ms. Marvel" - Episode 2

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part V

"Love, Victor" - Seasons 1 - 2, Season 3 - Premiere

Friday, June 17

"Kings Ransom"

"Big Shot"

Wednesday, June 22

"G.O.A.T." (S1)

"Villains of Valley View" (Season 1, 5 episodes)

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part VI - Finale

"Ms. Marvel" - Episode 3

Friday, June 24

"Rise" - Premiere

"Trevor: The Musical" - Premiere

Wednesday, June 29

"Owl House" (S2, 5 episodes)

"Baymax!" - Season 1 - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

"Ms. Marvel" - Episode 4

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."