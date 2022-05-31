What's new on Disney+ in June 2022
Upcoming original series "Ms. Marvel" is one of the many exciting arrivals on Disney+ this June.
The highly anticipated series, arriving on the streaming service on June 8, stars actress Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, a young Muslim American girl who balances normal life as a a teenager in Jersey City with being a superhero.
The trailer for the series, released in March, gave Marvel fans a sneak peek at Khan's powers and what to expect from the buzzworthy project.
A documentary short, "A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel," will also be released on June 1 to give viewers a behind the scenes look at making the show.MORE: Watch the 1st trailer for new Disney+ original series 'Ms. Marvel'
More episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" will also be released throughout June, and the final season of Hulu original "Love, Victor" will also be available to stream on Disney+.
A subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and a bundle consisting of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ costs $13.99 per month.
Check out the full list of June arrivals on Disney+ below:
Wednesday, June 1
- "Glee" (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
- "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" (S1, 5 episodes)
- "A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel"
- "Club Mickey Mouse" (SEA Version) - Season 4 Premiere
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part III
Friday, June 3
- "Mack Wrestles" (Short)
- "Hollywood Stargirl"
Wednesday, June 8
- "Baymax Dreams" (Shorts) (S1, S2)
- "Incredible Dr. Pol" (S20, 12 episodes)
- "Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion" (S1, 10 episodes)
- "Ms. Marvel" - Premiere - Episode 1
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part IV
Friday, June 10
- "Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear"
Wednesday, June 15
- "Disney Junior Ready For Preschool" (Shorts) (S3)
- "grown-ish" (S4, 9 episodes)
- "Life Below Zero: Next Generation" (S3)
- "T.O.T.S." (S3, 12 episodes)
- "The Wonder Years" (S1, 10 episodes)
- "Family Reboot" - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- "Ms. Marvel" - Episode 2
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part V
- "Love, Victor" - Seasons 1 - 2, Season 3 - Premiere
Friday, June 17
- "Kings Ransom"
- "Big Shot"
Wednesday, June 22
- "G.O.A.T." (S1)
- "Villains of Valley View" (Season 1, 5 episodes)
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi" - Part VI - Finale
- "Ms. Marvel" - Episode 3
Friday, June 24
- "Rise" - Premiere
- "Trevor: The Musical" - Premiere
Wednesday, June 29
- "Owl House" (S2, 5 episodes)
- "Baymax!" - Season 1 - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- "Ms. Marvel" - Episode 4
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."
Comments / 0