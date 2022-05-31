ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Nationals add righty Jordan Weems, lefty Francisco Perez

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pqNw_0fw9UPZd00

The Washington Nationals selected right-hander Jordan Weems to the major league roster and recalled left-hander Francisco Perez from Triple-A Rochester in a series of roster moves Tuesday.

Right-hander Austin Voth was designated for assignment and right-hander Andres Machado was optioned to Rochester. Also on Tuesday, right-hander Aaron Sanchez cleared outright waivers and elected to become a minor league free agent.

Weems, 29, returns to the major leagues after making 16 appearances with the Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks over the past two seasons. Perez, 24, has just nine appearances over two seasons, including five with the Nationals earlier this season.

Voth, 29, had a 10.13 ERA in 19 appearances this season and was 9-8 with a 5.70 ERA in 92 appearances (22 starts) with the Nationals over the past five seasons. Machado, 29, had a 5.40 ERA in 12 appearances with Washington in 2022.

Sanchez, 29, was 3-3 with an 8.33 ERA in seven starts for the Nationals this season and was designated for assignment Saturday. Over eight major league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and Nationals, he is 32-33 with a 3.96 ERA over 146 appearances (92 starts).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the startling lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Pujols started the first two games of the series and he drove in the game-winning run on Tuesday with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Castillo shines as Mariners edge Orioles 7-6 in 10 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a night of baserunning mishaps and blown leads, Diego Castillo looked calm as could be in closing out the win for Seattle. “My mind was the same," Castillo said. "Just take out every hitter I face, and just finish the game." With Seattle's automatic runner...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Washington, DC
FOX Sports

Mets play the Dodgers after Nido's 4-hit game

LINE: Dodgers -170, Mets +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Tomas Nido had four hits on Wednesday in a 5-0 win over the Nationals. Los Angeles has a 15-8 record at home and a 33-17 record overall....
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Garcia's rough outing helps Phillies avoid sweep

PHILADELPHIA -- In search of their first sweep in Philadelphia in 18 years, the Giants watched one of their best relievers have one of his worst days in orange and black. The Phillies rallied in an unexpected way, getting to Jarlin Garcia, who had been Gabe Kapler's most effective reliever this season. Garcia allowed a pair of homers in the bottom of the sixth and this time the Phillies' bullpen held on for a 6-5 win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Austin Voth
FOX Sports

Marlins start 4-game series against the Giants

LINE: Marlins -140, Giants +120; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants to begin a four-game series. Miami is 10-12 at home and 20-28 overall. The Marlins are 13-7 in games when they did not give up a home run. San Francisco has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' lineup Friday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Pujols started Thursday's series opener and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a whiff. Nolan Gorman, who missed the last three games with a back injury, is replacing Pujols at DH and hitting second.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#San Francisco Giants#Arizona Diamondbacks#Baseball#The Oakland Athletics#Era#The Toronto Blue Jays#Houston Astros#Rays Ss#White Sox
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting for Marlins in Game 1 Wednesday

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Nick Fortes is starting behind the plate for the first leg of the two-piece. Stallings will likely return to the lineup for Game 2. numberFire’s...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Yardbarker

Mariners Ink Scott Heineman to Minor League Contract

Heineman was an 11th-round selection of the Rangers back in 2015 and made his debut four years later in Texas. He most recently played for the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan and went 5 for 34 with a double, a walk and six strikeouts in 12 games. Before that, he appeared in 19 games for the Reds during the 2021 MLB season, running a slash line of .100/.206/.300 with a pair of home runs and a whopping 44.1 percent strikeout rate.
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

58K+
Followers
47K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy