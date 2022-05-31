Nationals add righty Jordan Weems, lefty Francisco Perez

The Washington Nationals selected right-hander Jordan Weems to the major league roster and recalled left-hander Francisco Perez from Triple-A Rochester in a series of roster moves Tuesday.

Right-hander Austin Voth was designated for assignment and right-hander Andres Machado was optioned to Rochester. Also on Tuesday, right-hander Aaron Sanchez cleared outright waivers and elected to become a minor league free agent.

Weems, 29, returns to the major leagues after making 16 appearances with the Oakland Athletics and Arizona Diamondbacks over the past two seasons. Perez, 24, has just nine appearances over two seasons, including five with the Nationals earlier this season.

Voth, 29, had a 10.13 ERA in 19 appearances this season and was 9-8 with a 5.70 ERA in 92 appearances (22 starts) with the Nationals over the past five seasons. Machado, 29, had a 5.40 ERA in 12 appearances with Washington in 2022.

Sanchez, 29, was 3-3 with an 8.33 ERA in seven starts for the Nationals this season and was designated for assignment Saturday. Over eight major league seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants and Nationals, he is 32-33 with a 3.96 ERA over 146 appearances (92 starts).

–Field Level Media

