ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Foodbank reacts to end of emergency SNAP benefits

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTL6Y_0fw9UCLQ00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Emergency Benefits from a statewide program meant to help individuals buy groceries ended Tuesday.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, has offered increased benefits over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with the emergency benefits coming to an end, a local charity says this will be just one of many factors having an impact on people’s wallets.

“The increase in food prices at the grocery store, and add to that then children who used to receive free or reduced price breakfast in school who are now out of school. So all of that put together is really going to be difficult on a lot of our families here in the community.” Catholic Charities Terre Haute Assistant Agency Director Jennifer Buell said.

‘Still some time away’ Mayor on Sullivan pool project

“One of the stories I heard this morning from one of our pantry partners is that they are seeing double the number of individuals that are coming and receiving assistance through their pantry than what they had seen even a couple of months ago,” added Buell.

Catholic Charities starts it’s summer food service event on June 1. More information can be found at their website here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits. This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Trans-Care celebrates 30-years serving the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trans-Care Ambulance in Terre Haute is celebrating 30 years in the community. A celebration held Thursday included a resolution presented by State Senator Jon Ford. The resolution recognized the ambulance company for its impact on the community and the state of Indiana. Trans-Care CEO and President Russell Ferrell said he’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Plans for opioid settlement funds in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thursday night, the Terre Haute City Council established a fund to receive money from an opioid-related settlement. City attorney Eddie Felling says Terre Haute is going to receive, in total, about $2,500,000 over the course of 18 years. He says the city hopes to receive its first disbursement of […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Ryves Youth Center hosts summer food service kickoff event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As kids ran around the Ryves Youth Center gymnasium on Wednesday, Naomi Smith couldn’t hide her smile. “It’s the best feeling. It really is.” Smith, the food service coordinator, has been working with the youth center for about five years. She said the event has continued to grow. “We build on […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local youth girls mentorship group returning after two-year hiatus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Girls of Excellence Mentoring by Highland is hosting its relaunch party on June 11 at the Vigo County Public Library. For director Tante Vaughn, the opportunity to be a positive role model to young girls is incredibly important, as it represents her opportunity to give back to the community. “I […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Paw Spa holds ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A dog grooming business held its ribbon cutting Thursday in Terre Haute. The Paw Spa is located at 826 W. Johnson Drive, that’s behind the Haute City Center mall. The location is owned by Brianna Snowden who also grooms the pets. For more information about their company click here.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

SNAP benefits end, Salvation Army trying to fill gap

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – June 1 marks the end of emergency enhanced SNAP benefits for Hoosiers statewide. The Salvation Army says in anticipation of increased demand, its Indiana Division is working to ensure that feeding programs and food pantries run by the organization across the state can continue to meet the needs of their communities. The news release […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Food Prices#Nutrition#Charity#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

12 Points Creators Market starting out strong

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 12 Points held its weekly creators market Thursday evening in front of Illumination Wellness on Lafayette Avenue. The event is similar to a farmers’ market and it’s meant to showcase local vendors in the area. There were ten local businesses in attendance. The market made its debut just three weeks ago. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Unhoused evicted from large westside camp Thursday in Bloomington, Indiana

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a large homeless camp behind the old west side K-Mart building Thursday morning to evict unhoused residents squatting on the land. Deputies easily outnumbered the residents still there, who scrambled to move their possessions from the camp before a noon deadline.
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County joins regional childcare initiative

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County joined 6 counties with Southern Indiana Gateway, as a part of an initiative to address childcare deficits in the region. The Knox County Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce will work with Regional Childcare Landscape to better meet the needs of working parents. Chamber of Commerce President Jamie […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Tips to save money at the pump and the supermarket

INDIANAPOLIS — The price of just about everything has gone up and people are noticing it a lot at the gas pump and in the grocery store. Consumer prices have jumped more than eight percent in the last year and it’s caused some to change what they’re doing and how much they’re shelling out. “It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WTHI

Fire damages former business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire damaged a former local business. It happened at 3:30 Thursday morning at the Hair with Flair Barber and Beauty Salon. That's located at 2201 8th Avenue on Terre Haute's north side. According to the salon's Facebook page the business is no longer open. No...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHR

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, including 1 in Indiana

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC retrieves books previously discarded in dumpster

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Some books from a local elementary school that’s closing have been retrieved after being discarded, according to the Vigo County School Corporation. The books were found in a dumpster at Meadows Elementary, which is being closed due to consolidation. After an outcry from the community spurred on by a local […]
WTHI

New pet spa opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Meet the new dog groomers in town. The Paw Spa had its ribbon-cutting on Thursday. They are hosting a grand opening this Saturday from 10 A.M to 2 P.M. There will be vendors and raffle drawings on opening day. The owner shared with us how...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLFI.com

Almost Home Humane Society slated for demolition

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An animal shelter is slated for demolition as the city sets its eyes on a new facility in Tippecanoe County. For years, Almost Home Humane Society has sheltered the stray cats, dogs and other animals rescued in Lafayette. But the city will soon demolish the building, leaving the future of Almost Home up in the air.
LAFAYETTE, IN
wibqam.com

Union Hospital to change method of treating infants exposed to substances

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Union Hospital Terre Haute’s Women and Children Services has launched a new evidence-based model to care for infants exposed to opioids and other substances during pregnancy. It’s called Eat Sleep Console, the effort focuses on the newborn’s ability to simply eat, sleep and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy