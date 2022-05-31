Foodbank reacts to end of emergency SNAP benefits

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Emergency Benefits from a statewide program meant to help individuals buy groceries ended Tuesday.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, has offered increased benefits over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now with the emergency benefits coming to an end, a local charity says this will be just one of many factors having an impact on people’s wallets.

“The increase in food prices at the grocery store, and add to that then children who used to receive free or reduced price breakfast in school who are now out of school. So all of that put together is really going to be difficult on a lot of our families here in the community.” Catholic Charities Terre Haute Assistant Agency Director Jennifer Buell said.

“One of the stories I heard this morning from one of our pantry partners is that they are seeing double the number of individuals that are coming and receiving assistance through their pantry than what they had seen even a couple of months ago,” added Buell.

Catholic Charities starts it’s summer food service event on June 1. More information can be found at their website here .

