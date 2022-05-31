Blac Chyna Bakes A Peach Cobbler With Daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, In Cute New Video

Image Credit: Marksman / MEGA

5-year-old Dream Kardashian is living it up with her mama, Blac Chyna! The irresistible tot, whose father is Rob Kardashian, was seen on Instagram Monday, May 30 baking an all-American peach cobbler — with a little help. In the video clip, which Chyna captioned “Making Peach Cobbler With Dream,” the model wore a red scarf over her head and a black skeleton top. Little Dream rocked a cute, casual pastel tee for their fun kitchen activity.

“Alright you guys, so today me and Dreamy we are making…what are we making, Dream?” Chyna asked, to which Dream enthusiastically replied, “peach cobbler!” Chyna then sweetly added, “Oooooo!” The video then took viewers step-by-step through the ingredients and process of making the delicious holiday treat. “Peaches, lemon, cake mix, butter, brown and white sugar, vanilla and cinnamon!” Dream exclaimed as she held up each ingredient.

The next segment of the clip showed sped-up video of the two filling a baking dish with the delicious ingredients, stirring them, and preparing them for the oven. Dream was then adorably seen playing with the dry cake mix and tasting some. “Dream, get outta that cake — no!” Chyna hilariously laughed while grabbing her little girl’s hand. “No, you’re gonna get sick!”

The cute appearance comes after Chyna lost her $108 million defamation suit against the Kardashians. She claimed the famous family was responsible for the cancellation of her E! reality show, Rob & Chyna. It only lasted a single season in 2016, and Chyna sought damages for the loss. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in May that Rob had hoped Chyna would abandon the lawsuit for the sake of Dream.

“Rob wishes Blac Chyna will just let this lawsuit go and move on so that they can all heal and get on with their lives,” the source said in part. “Blac Chyna fighting the ruling is not healthy for anyone, including their daughter, Dream.” The source explained that Rob simply wanted his daughter with Chyna to grow up with amicable parents. “Ultimately Rob would like Dream to grow up knowing that, although their relationship did not work out, there is no animosity or hatred between her two parents,” they said.