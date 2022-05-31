ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blac Chyna Bakes A Peach Cobbler With Daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, In Cute New Video

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kBON_0fw9UBSh00
Image Credit: Marksman / MEGA

5-year-old Dream Kardashian is living it up with her mama, Blac Chyna! The irresistible tot, whose father is Rob Kardashian, was seen on Instagram Monday, May 30 baking an all-American peach cobbler — with a little help. In the video clip, which Chyna captioned “Making Peach Cobbler With Dream,” the model wore a red scarf over her head and a black skeleton top. Little Dream rocked a cute, casual pastel tee for their fun kitchen activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yNWGs_0fw9UBSh00
Dream Kardashian & Blac Chyna. (Marksman / MEGA)

“Alright you guys, so today me and Dreamy we are making…what are we making, Dream?” Chyna asked, to which Dream enthusiastically replied, “peach cobbler!” Chyna then sweetly added, “Oooooo!” The video then took viewers step-by-step through the ingredients and process of making the delicious holiday treat. “Peaches, lemon, cake mix, butter, brown and white sugar, vanilla and cinnamon!” Dream exclaimed as she held up each ingredient.

The next segment of the clip showed sped-up video of the two filling a baking dish with the delicious ingredients, stirring them, and preparing them for the oven. Dream was then adorably seen playing with the dry cake mix and tasting some. “Dream, get outta that cake — no!” Chyna hilariously laughed while grabbing her little girl’s hand. “No, you’re gonna get sick!”

The cute appearance comes after Chyna lost her $108 million defamation suit against the Kardashians. She claimed the famous family was responsible for the cancellation of her E! reality show, Rob & Chyna. It only lasted a single season in 2016, and Chyna sought damages for the loss. A source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY earlier in May that Rob had hoped Chyna would abandon the lawsuit for the sake of Dream.

“Rob wishes Blac Chyna will just let this lawsuit go and move on so that they can all heal and get on with their lives,” the source said in part. “Blac Chyna fighting the ruling is not healthy for anyone, including their daughter, Dream.” The source explained that Rob simply wanted his daughter with Chyna to grow up with amicable parents. “Ultimately Rob would like Dream to grow up knowing that, although their relationship did not work out, there is no animosity or hatred between her two parents,” they said.

Comments / 6

Related
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Dresses Like Marilyn Monroe After Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Moment & Losing Defamation Case

Blac Chyna doesn’t appear to be phased after losing her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashian family. In fact, she seemed to be keeping the memory alive a few days later as she dressed up in a similar vibe to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look from Monday (May 2), which happened only hours after the case verdict was read. Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the reality star flaunted a clip of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired style, which came less than 48 hours of Kim showing up to the New York fashion event in a dress once worn by the late iconic actress!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares sweet pics with Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, are living their best lives in Italy. After touching down in Portofino earlier this week – for Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming wedding to Travis Barker – the reality star and her 4-year-old mini-me wasted no time snapping pics during their idyllic Italian Riviera getaway. “Just me, storm, and coconut traveling the world together ✨♥️,” Jenner, 24, captioned a sweet slideshow, in which the tyke tightly clutched her doll, Coconut. The duo also posed on a balcony against a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean, while a third snap depicted Jenner helping Stormi descend upon a picturesque outdoor staircase. In another...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dream Kardashian
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Peaches
Person
Rob Kardashian
OK! Magazine

North West Blushes After Onlooker Says She Looks 'So Pretty' At Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding — Watch The Sweet Moment!

Though North West has been in the spotlight her whole life, she had the cutest reaction when an onlooker gave her a compliment ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, which took place in Italy on May 22. In the TikTok video, the 8-year-old, who wore a long black cardigan with black pants, is seen getting off a boat with her mom, Kim Kardashian. The onlooker screamed, "Hi, North. You look so pretty." After receiving the compliment, the tot said, "Thank you" and turned away from the crowd. She then couldn't stop smiling as she walked on the dock....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Cobbler#American#Dream
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘Wishes’ Blac Chyna Would ‘Let Lawsuit Go’ For Sake Of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian wants to move past the defamation lawsuit with his ex Blac Chyna. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he wants Chyna to “just let this lawsuit go and move on,” mainly so that it doesn’t have too big of an impact on the pair’s daughter Dream, 5. The source said that Rob, 35, doesn’t want their daughter to think that he and Chyna, 34, felt any “animosity” towards each other.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie's Strict Rules Are Making Daughter Shiloh Want To Attend A College 'As Far Away As Possible,' Claims Insider

It turns out that having an Oscar winner as a mom isn't all it's cracked up to be. According to a Star insider, Angelina Jolie has become increasingly strict over the past several years, and the tight leash she has on her and ex Brad Pitt's kids isn't sitting well with their 15-year-old daughter Shiloh."Shiloh is about to turn 16 but Angelina refuses to let her learn to drive," the insider claimed. "She's also got a really early curfew — her security team has to have her back home at 8 p.m., no exceptions."While the rules would bug any teen, Shiloh is...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub

Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
195K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy