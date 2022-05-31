Security guard shot at Clearwater woman who drove at him: deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a Clearwater woman Monday morning after she allegedly hit a woman with her rear bumper and drove toward an armed security guard, according to an affidavit.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that Tabrelle Anique Harper, 23, got into an argument with people in the parking lot of the Doubles Sports Bar in St. Petersburg when she drove into a parked vehicle.

Arrest documents said Harper then allegedly backed up and hit an unknown woman with her rear bumper before an armed security guard told her to stop.

Instead, Harper accelerated in reverse before stopping in front of the guard, deputies said. The guard, fearing for his life, fired three shots from his handgun into Harper’s rear window, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said she was arrested later at a different location. She was booked on leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and aggravated assault with a vehicle.

