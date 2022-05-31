ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Security guard shot at Clearwater woman who drove at him: deputies

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OUF6H_0fw9TqAv00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas County deputies arrested a Clearwater woman Monday morning after she allegedly hit a woman with her rear bumper and drove toward an armed security guard, according to an affidavit.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said that Tabrelle Anique Harper, 23, got into an argument with people in the parking lot of the Doubles Sports Bar in St. Petersburg when she drove into a parked vehicle.

Tarpon Springs police find missing man’s body in Salt Lake

Arrest documents said Harper then allegedly backed up and hit an unknown woman with her rear bumper before an armed security guard told her to stop.

Instead, Harper accelerated in reverse before stopping in front of the guard, deputies said. The guard, fearing for his life, fired three shots from his handgun into Harper’s rear window, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said she was arrested later at a different location. She was booked on leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and aggravated assault with a vehicle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tarpon Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#The Guard#Violent Crime#The Doubles Sports Bar#Salt Lake Arrest
Click10.com

Caught on Camera: Violent attack at Florida fast food restaurant

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies are looking for two women they say carried out a violent attack at a fast food restaurant. According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies, two women entered a Steak and Shake near Tampa in April to complain about their order, when one of the women started punching a worker.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Officials identify Florida man killed in suspected gator attack

LARGO, Fla. – Officials have identified a man believed to have been killed by an alligator while searching for frisbees at a lake in the Tampa Bay area Tuesday. Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports that police identified the victim as 47-year-old Sean Thomas McGuinness. WFTS reports that someone walking...
LARGO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy