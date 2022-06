As we observe Memorial Day each year, it’s imperative to reflect upon the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who have given their lives in service of our country. While some Americans see Memorial Day as a three-day weekend spent camping, barbecuing, and going outside, we all need to remember the importance of this holiday. Memorial Day is to honor and extend gratitude to the men and women who died serving our country.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO