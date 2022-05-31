Man sentenced to 3 years in prison after cocaine found in tortilla presses

HIDALDO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County man was sentenced to several years in prison after $300,000 worth of cocaine was found in tortilla presses he was transporting.

Matthew Ethan Joseph Castillo was sentenced to three years in prison, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Castillo plead guilty to knowingly attempting to smuggle the cocaine past a Border Patrol checkpoint.

On Sep. 29, 2021, Castillo was travelling on a Tornado passenger bus when it entered the inspection area at a checkpoint near Falfurrias.

A canine alerted officers to a piece of luggage in the lower compartment of the bus. The owner of the luggage was identified as Castillo, the release stated.

After conducting a search, they found two wooden tortilla presses that each had two bundles of cocaine. The bundles were wrapped in carbon paper and coffee and sealed in plastic.

The value of the cocaine was estimated to be over $300,000.

