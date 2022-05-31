ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Pain and addiction clinic opens in Kinston

By Brandon Tester, Adrianna Hargrove
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gw3yy_0fw9SvhB00

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Willow Tree Pain and Addiction Clinic opened its doors in Kinston on Tuesday.

This new clinic aims to treat patients dealing with chronic pain and substance use disorders in a non-judgmental way. It’ll also offer counseling services, drug screenings and chronic pain management.

Paula Kearley, a nurse practitioner and owner of Willow Tree, said it makes her feel good to be able to provide these services to people in the community because she knows what it’s like to deal with chronic pain.

“I suffer from chronic pain and I have for years,” Kearley said. “So I kind of feel like I can know where they’re coming from, and I know the stigma that comes with it from other providers, so that’s why I’m here.”

Kearley said the office will be staffed with two medical assistants, an office manager and herself. The clinic will be open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic will accept most insurance providers and accepts self-pay as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again in Pitt, Hyde counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina, according to new data from the CDC. Pitt County and Hyde County have been named high-risk counties for the spread of the virus, as opposed to just last week when they were deemed low risk. Pitt County was named a […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hurricane-related illnesses impacting Black and brown communities most

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. — Black and American Indian people are disproportionately impacted by hurricanes and the flood-borne illnesses that come with them. A study shows links between gastrointestinal illnesses and hurricanes in North Carolina. Black and brown people suffer the most. ER visits increased 11% for these groups after two...
WITN

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County receives $15,000 grant

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity is getting help to assist minority families in Craven County. Habitat for Humanity of Craven County and Wells Fargo volunteers will commit several hours to the build to create more sustainable and affordable housing for families in North Carolina. Wells Fargo is also giving the charity a $15,000 grant which will support the latest build.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

EMS staffing issues taking place in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County commissioners will present the 2022-23 budget on Monday. One big topic that will be discussed is staffing in several departments including emergency services. In the proposed budget plan, all county employees could be receiving an 8-10% increase in salaries. But in comparison to other counties, that increase might not […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kinston, NC
Kinston, NC
Government
Kinston, NC
Sports
WNCT

Looking to curtail youth violence, Kinston leaders consider curfew

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is reintroducing a youth curfew ordinance that was first implemented in 2006. Hardy and another city official agreed that measures need to be put in place to reduce the violence in the community, but the measures they want to take differ. Once city council member said over […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Potential Washington-Greenville greenway would have ‘major regional impact’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local governments are hoping the state will fund a feasibility study that will focus on a potential new way of traveling between Beaufort and Pitt counties. The Mid-East Rural Planning Organization, which includes Beaufort and Pitt counties, is submitting a North Carolina Department of Transportation funding request for a Washington-Greenville greenway […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Over $40 million in grant money approved to fight gun violence in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — With a unanimous vote of approval, individuals on the Governor’s Crime Commission approved the funding of more than 120 grants that would address violence within the state of North Carolina with the possibility of more funding of grants to come.   The commission held its quarterly meeting on Thursday in Raleigh […]
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Management#Chronic Pain#Insurance#Willow Tree
WNCT

Rep. Farkas working to change broadband standards across the state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new bill filed by District 9 State Rep. Brian Farkas is seeking to increase broadband speeds across the state. It’s called the Broadband Modernization Act, and Farkas said it’s an initiative to remove outdated barriers, which he said are holding back internet speeds across the state necessary in today’s world, […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. couple arrested on fraud charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County couple that was wanted in Carteret County and Florida has been arrested and charged in a fraud investigation. Carteret County Deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, of Jacksonville on June 2 following a fraud investigation. Officials investigating the case said the couple […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Increased COVID-19 numbers raise concerns for the summer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New information shows there are more COVID-19 cases right now than there were last spring. Johns Hopkins University reported Friday a seven-day average of 83,868 new COVID-19 cases in the United States, compared to 20,115 this time last year. The increased number of cases, along with...
WNCT

PCC Medical Dosimetry student wins significant ASRT Scholarship

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Pitt Community College student Erin Brzoskowski has been awarded a $5,000-scholarship by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) Foundation.  Brzoskowski, an ASRT member, was one of nine students from across the country selected to receive a Varian Radiation Therapy Advancement Scholarship for the upcoming academic year. The awards, which vary between […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WITN

CarolinaEast Health System names new CEO

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina health system has named a new chief executive officer and president. CarolinaEast Health System says Michael Smith, who has served as vice president of physician practice management at CarolinaEast since August 2010, will assume the new positions. The decision to choose Smith...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: North Carolina Estuarium

Editor’s note: WNCT.com is starting a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many which are only […]
WASHINGTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Tisdale House – Free to New Owner

Welcome to the Tisdale House, located at 1312 Broad Street in New Bern, North Carolina. The house dates back to the early 1900’s and was constructed on farmland outside city limits. More than 100 years later, New Bern has grown up around it. The three-story home (with a basement) now sits in a strip of commercial businesses on a property designated for a new recreation center.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

WakeMed goes out of network with UnitedHealthcare, affecting thousands

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After months of negotiation, WakeMed is no longer part of the UnitedHealthcare in-network care, affecting thousands of patients. WakeMed said it has been working with UnitedHealthcare for nearly one year to reach a new contract agreement with the insurance company. As of June 1, WakeMed...
WITN

Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What started out as a completely normal family dinner in early May soon turned into a test of skill and bravery for one Nash County student. When gunshots flew across a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount on May 6th, 17-year-old Mariah Poland did what most people couldn’t: she sprung into action to save a life.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Rent in Greenville: Prices increase again over past month

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville rents have increased over the past month and have increased sharply by 10% in comparison to the same time last year. Apartmentlist.com released the information in its latest report. Currently, median rents in Greenville stand at $775 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. Greenville’s year-over-year rent growth lags […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Made in New Bern: Collecting highlights from Craven and surrounding counties

NEW BERN, N.C. — Tryon Palace’s Collection staff is diligently working to open a new exhibit that will feature more than 90 objects from its museum collections.   The pieces represent some of the wonderful items that were made in New Bern and nearby counties that the Tryon Palace Commission has collected since Tryon Palace opened […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

DOT updates plans for bridge work in Beaufort, Pitt counties

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is clarifying maintenance plans for four bridges in Beaufort County and one in Pitt County. The following two Beaufort County bridges will not close this summer during the peak beach season when travel over them is higher. Highway 99 over...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy