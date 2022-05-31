ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

African Heritage Co-Op asking for donations to help kickstart fresh food market project

By Ryan Arbogast
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
Organizers from the African Heritage Co-Op gathered Tuesday for a news conference calling on the community for donations into their new project.

"We know that access to fresh groceries is nearly impossible in this community. It got even worse after our Tops shut down," said Alexander Wright, who represents the Co-Op.

The group, which focuses on fighting food insecurity, has been working on opening its second Co-Op on Carlton St. in Buffalo's Fruit Belt neighborhood.

"How does the Fruit Belt not have any food? That doesn't make any sense," said Dennice Barr, another representative of the Co-Op.

The group acquired a building on Carlton St. back in 2018 via an anonymous donation, and has worked through the processes of making their dream a reality ever since.

"We have done everything. The solution is here. We just need the money now," said Wright.

The Co-Op tells 7 News that they are looking into all avenues of donations - including federal grants, local business support, and individual donations of either time or money.

"We need it all," said Wright.

You can donate to the African Heritage Co-Op by visiting their website, here.

If you'd like to learn more about the Co-Op's work in the community and their previous success in the Niagara Falls community, read our previous "Believe in Buffalo" reporting here.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

