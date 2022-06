The New York state legislature has approved a bill that would commence a moratorium on crypto mining operations. The bill was designed as an attempt to mitigate emissions caused by crypto mining which tends to be an energy-intensive process as servers compete to create and capture the next Bitcoin in a proof of work process. The bill is expected to be signed into law which may cause some crypto miners to move their machines to other jurisdictions while halting new crypto miners.

