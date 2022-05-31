ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West MI man works to restore ‘Downtown Shabby’ in England

By Michele DeSelms
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan native who made a name for himself in Hollywood is now producing a new project.

Hopwood DePree is renovating a 50,000 square foot English castle that’s been in his family for 600 years. He wrote about restoring Hopwood Hall in a new book called “Downton Shabby.”

The book details his discovery of the estate, years after listening to his grandfather’s stories about a castle in England. He assumed they were just fairytales. But as he was researching his family heritage, he came across a photo of Hopwood Hall.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44H3WM_0fw9SO0Y00
    A photo of “Downtown Shabby,” a book written by West Michigan native Hopwood DePree.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVP13_0fw9SO0Y00
    A photo of “Downtown Shabby,” a book written by West Michigan native Hopwood DePree.

A trip to Middleton, England to see the estate in person prompted him to begin fundraising efforts to try and restore the hall to its former glory.

He made the move to England full time a few years later, determined to bring Hopwood Hall back to life.

Hopwood will hold a book signing and talk at Schuler Books on 28th Street in Grand Rapids on Wednesday. The event is free but you need to preregister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6PsM_0fw9SO0Y00

You can find more information of the renovation progress at hopwoodxiv.com . You can also check out his YouTube channel .

WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

