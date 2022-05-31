Personal chef back home with a new job at Company B.

A few decades ago MaryRuth Perry Rera was working at Channel 7, but thinking about a career away from TV. She says "I was dreaming and fantasizing about cooking, all I wanted to do was cook and bake."

She headed off to culinary school in Italy and eventually became a personal chef for Ralph Lauren. MaryRuth worked for the famous designer for eight years and she says "He gave me my wedding dress which was off of the runway for the Spring of 2005."

MaryRuth is glad to be back home in Western New York and she will be cooking at Company B. Tasting Room and Market on Niagara Street in Buffalo. Her first event is her own "Welcome Back House Warming" Wednesday night.

Julie Blackman, owner of Company B says that MaryRuth and this special events meeting place are a perfect pairing. She adds "It was a great opportunity for her to come here and to partner with us and move this into a great event space and a great time of year for us to start it with everything coming into season."

MaryRuth Perry Rera has traveled a lot as a personal chef, but says there is no place like home and "I realized I don't want to go away again, Buffalo is my home. I love it here."

