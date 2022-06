Durham, North Carolina. Saturday, July 4, 2015 - Top to bottom, Alex Byers, Janna Joyner, Olivia Turnage and Stephanie Raney, all of Raleigh, North Carolina, hang out in the hammocks they set up above the area called the Meadow Stage on Saturday July 4, 2015 at the 36th Annual Festival for the Eno at the West Point on the Eno Durham City Park. Byers' parents came to the festival from Georgial the prior year and enjoyed it so much they are trying to make it a family tradition.| Photo by Alex Boerner.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO