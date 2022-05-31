ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

WeGo train available for CMA Fest concert

By STAFF REPORT
wilsonpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeGo Public Transit will operate a special event train on Saturday, June 11, from Lebanon to downtown Nashville for the CMA Fest concert at Nissan Stadium. The train will depart from Lebanon Station at...

www.wilsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Nashville woman plays prank on Cracker Barrel restaurant

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV/WKRC) - A Nashville native has spoofed her favorite restaurant by hanging up her own vintage decor, and boy is it cooking up interest online!. Nashville native Kim Alley eats at Cracker Barrel at least once a week and she never takes life, or herself, too seriously. “I'm...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. The Homestead Festival, a first-of-its-kind outdoor event, will make its debut on June 3-4, 2022 at Rory Feek’s 100-acre historic farm in Columbia, Tennessee. Combining music and meaning, the two-day affair features musical performances, including headliner Kevin Costner & Modern West, as well as masterclass lectures by prominent homesteading community leaders such as Dr. Temple Grandin, Joel Salatin, Justin Rhodes, and many others.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Traffic
City
Lebanon, TN
City
Hermitage, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breaking News: Meharry Not Consulted about Possible Nashville General Move

Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Officials from Meharry Medical College say Meharry was not consulted nor aware of Nashville General Hospital’s plan preliminary plans for a potential future MetroCenter hospital. Meharry President and CEO Dr. James E. K. Hildreth released the following statement Wednesday:. My Fellow Meharrians,. You may have...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Big Bad Breakfast Opens in Spring Hill

Breakfast-to-lunch spot Big Bad Breakfast is officially open in Spring Hill at 2086 Wall Street in the former 55 South location. This is the eleventh location for Big Bad Breakfast and the third Middle Tennessee location. Big Bad Breakfast has locations at 1201 Liberty Pike, Suite 101 in Franklin and 5304 Charlotte Ave in Nashville.
SPRING HILL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma#Cma Fest#Wego Public Transit#Ticketsnashville Com
tnledger.com

'Completely out of the game'

Young homebuyers can’t compete in hot Middle Tennessee market. Buying a home in Middle Tennessee these days is, shall we say, challenging. Boatloads of buyers with cold, hard cash are making multiple offers on the relatively few homes for sale. Behind them are relatively affluent two-income families that still have to go through the mortgage loan process.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Donut Deals for National Donut Day 2022

Here are some of the outlets that are offering yummy treats in honor of National Donut Day. In some cases, purchases are required to snag that free donut — so keep reading for details!. Duck Donuts (Brentwood) Duck Donuts will be offering guests a free cinnamon sugar doughnut. The...
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Music Lovers only Weeks Away from Bonnaroo 2022

Bonnaroo is nearing and hotels in both Rutherford and Coffee Counties are beginning to be completely booked for the annual Music and Arts Festival in nearby Manchester, Tennessee. Concerts and camping are scheduled for June 16th through June 19th (Click Here for their Website). This year, some of the big...
MANCHESTER, TN
fox17.com

Gospel singer Deborah McCrary of The McCrary Sisters, passes away at 67

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gospel singer and member of The McCrary Sisters, Deborah McCrary passed away Wednesday at the age of 67. Deborah Person McCrary, born June 17, 1954, was a member of the legendary gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters who have performed on countless recordings, television shows and live performances including Grammy, CMA, CMT, SNL and others.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Best Home Decor Stores in Nashville

Accessories make the home, we all know that. The perfect pillows, lighting, rugs and more. And, most home decor stores are also places to pick up gifts for someone special. In Nashville, the shopping selections have increased as the city continues to expand. From shops that have been around for decades to more recent additions, when it comes to home decor stores, this is your go-to list.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

You’ll Be Happy as a Clam When You Dine at this ‘Sofishticated’ Restaurant in Tennessee

Get ready to cue “Under the Sea” for this unique Nashville experience!. Ever since I visited my first aquarium a few years ago (yes, I was a little late to the game), I fell in love with the serene mock ocean views, colorful fish, and a plethora of species to learn about while seeing them live in action. Of course, the best part of many aquariums is the glass tunnels that surround you with marine wildlife to gaze at from all angles.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Mt. Juliet’s Gudlin wins conservation award

Mark Gudlin of Mt. Juliet has been named Wildlife Conservationist of the Year by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Gudlin recently retired from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency after 40 years of service. His final role with the Agency was a director of land management. Gudlin was one of a number...
MOUNT JULIET, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy