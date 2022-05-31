Police arrest man following stabbing report

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a high-speed crash in an Omaha neighborhood, lifesaving efforts by neighbors took a dramatic turn when one of the drivers fled the scene. Police have yet to release the identity of the man, who was pursued by citizens before police apprehended him several blocks away. Omaha police said the injured man who fled the scene was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO