Police arrest man following stabbing report

A more than three hour standoff Thursday afternoon near 13th and D Street in Lincoln ended in the arrest of a 24 year old man. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says Jesse Salamanca was wanted for firing shots into a house near Highway 34 and Northwest 27th Street last Saturday.
Edgar Gonzalez-Mendez,26, and Victor Serrano-Carrillo,32, were identified by the Omaha Police Department as the victims in a shooting that took place at the Azul Bar on L Street early Friday morning around 1:30.
Fremont police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Birchwood Drive on Monday in reference to a harassment protection order violation. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Chris E. Spindler, 38, of Fremont for second-degree trespassing.
OMAHA, Neb. — Two men were injured in a reported shooting early Friday morning, Omaha police said. Officers arrived at the scene near 52nd and L streets around 1:30 a.m. They found two shooting victims and transported them to the hospital with serious injuries. Police believed the men were shot in the parking lot of a sports bar and were expected to survive.
(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs woman was arrested following a disturbance Thursday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Andrea Pixler was charged with Trespass – Refuse to Vacate, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense, and Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gesture. The Sheriff’s...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a high-speed crash in an Omaha neighborhood, lifesaving efforts by neighbors took a dramatic turn when one of the drivers fled the scene. Police have yet to release the identity of the man, who was pursued by citizens before police apprehended him several blocks away. Omaha police said the injured man who fled the scene was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in trouble after allegedly stealing mail for quite a long time. That’s just the beginning of his troubles. Jeff Bowlin has just wrapped up several appearances in federal court. The case will go to trial for mail theft. A conviction can...
OMAHA, Neb. — At 5:24 p.m., a caller reported a car accident near 69th and Hamilton. Police say that the 58-year-old male driver of the white truck fled on foot, where he was found near 66th and Lafayette. After being located, he was transported to UNMC in critical condition.
Norfolk Police were called to the 1000 block of Koenigstein Avenue early Tuesday afternoon for a physical disturbance. According to Captain Mike Bauer, the caller reported that 27-year-old Zachariah Andrews of Norfolk had physically assaulted another man. When officers arrived, they found Andrews. His state probation officer also arrived and...
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported two recent arrests in separate cases. On Tuesday, Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jesse Allen Luft of Villisca for Violating a No Contract Order. Deputies transported Luft to the Montgomery County Jail and booked him in on a $300 bond. Today...
Police arrested a Fremont man at about 10:49 Friday morning for false reporting. Officers were called to investigate a theft in the 700 block of North H Street. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the theft didn’t occur. Police arrested John F. Lovell, 42.
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are looking for the person who broke into a gaming machine at a local laundromat. After taking $1,000, the suspect made a clean getaway so far. The incident occurred at an Anytime Laundry on May 14 around 4:15 a.m. The suspect walked in and...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the suspect left the Metro Credit Union near Emmet Street with an unknown amount of money heading northeast. They describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, medium...
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a motorist Wednesday night for driving under suspension and drug offenses. An officer observed a silver van southbound near 6th and Tonka Lane at about 9 p.m. with no front license plate, but with a rear plate. After the vehicle pulled into the lot of a restaurant, a male walked into the restaurant to place an order.
In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
NEBRASKA CITY – Police report an arrest linked to vehicles being broken into at Nebraska City. A Nebraska City Police Department press release says several vehicles were broken into in the area of Second Corso and 16th Street. Police are asking residents to contact them, if they find items...
SCHUYLER, Neb.-A 40-year-old Schuyler man is alive today thanks to the quick actions of a Schuyler police officer. Police said at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Schuyler Inn where a male subject was reported to be unconscious. Police said Officer Chris Baete was the first...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man has been taken into custody after a two-hour-long standoff with law enforcement in Lincoln, authorities say. Law enforcement found 24-year-old Jesse Salamanca hunkered down in a locked room, said Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin. Salamanca was taken into custody...
Comments / 0