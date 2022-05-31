ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police arrest man following stabbing report

By Brent Wasenius
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFremont Police officers were dispatched at 12:08 Sunday morning to the 1700...

24 Year Old Man Arrested After Lincoln Standoff

A more than three hour standoff Thursday afternoon near 13th and D Street in Lincoln ended in the arrest of a 24 year old man. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain John Vik says Jesse Salamanca was wanted for firing shots into a house near Highway 34 and Northwest 27th Street last Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree trespassing

Fremont police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Birchwood Drive on Monday in reference to a harassment protection order violation. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Chris E. Spindler, 38, of Fremont for second-degree trespassing.
FREMONT, NE
Omaha police identify victims in shooting that injured two men

OMAHA, Neb. — Two men were injured in a reported shooting early Friday morning, Omaha police said. Officers arrived at the scene near 52nd and L streets around 1:30 a.m. They found two shooting victims and transported them to the hospital with serious injuries. Police believed the men were shot in the parking lot of a sports bar and were expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
Council Bluffs woman arrested on Trespass, Drug and Disorderly Conduct charges

(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs woman was arrested following a disturbance Thursday afternoon. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Andrea Pixler was charged with Trespass – Refuse to Vacate, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense, and Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gesture. The Sheriff’s...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Neighbors help save man after high speed crash, pursue him when he flees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a high-speed crash in an Omaha neighborhood, lifesaving efforts by neighbors took a dramatic turn when one of the drivers fled the scene. Police have yet to release the identity of the man, who was pursued by citizens before police apprehended him several blocks away. Omaha police said the injured man who fled the scene was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.
OMAHA, NE
Omaha man accused of stealing mail goes to trial

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in trouble after allegedly stealing mail for quite a long time. That’s just the beginning of his troubles. Jeff Bowlin has just wrapped up several appearances in federal court. The case will go to trial for mail theft. A conviction can...
OMAHA, NE
Norfolk man arrested for probation violation, assault, resisting arrest

Norfolk Police were called to the 1000 block of Koenigstein Avenue early Tuesday afternoon for a physical disturbance. According to Captain Mike Bauer, the caller reported that 27-year-old Zachariah Andrews of Norfolk had physically assaulted another man. When officers arrived, they found Andrews. His state probation officer also arrived and...
Man arrested for false reporting

Police arrested a Fremont man at about 10:49 Friday morning for false reporting. Officers were called to investigate a theft in the 700 block of North H Street. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the theft didn’t occur. Police arrested John F. Lovell, 42.
Omaha Police looking for bank robbery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the suspect left the Metro Credit Union near Emmet Street with an unknown amount of money heading northeast. They describe the suspect as a man in his 30s, medium...
OMAHA, NE
Beatrice Police arrest motorist for suspended license, drug violations

BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a motorist Wednesday night for driving under suspension and drug offenses. An officer observed a silver van southbound near 6th and Tonka Lane at about 9 p.m. with no front license plate, but with a rear plate. After the vehicle pulled into the lot of a restaurant, a male walked into the restaurant to place an order.
BEATRICE, NE
Federal arrest for Omaha man accused of stealing mail

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
Police say bicyclist in custody after vehicles broken into

NEBRASKA CITY – Police report an arrest linked to vehicles being broken into at Nebraska City. A Nebraska City Police Department press release says several vehicles were broken into in the area of Second Corso and 16th Street. Police are asking residents to contact them, if they find items...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Man in custody after standoff in Lincoln, authorities say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – UPDATE: A man has been taken into custody after a two-hour-long standoff with law enforcement in Lincoln, authorities say. Law enforcement found 24-year-old Jesse Salamanca hunkered down in a locked room, said Chief Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Houchin. Salamanca was taken into custody...
LINCOLN, NE

