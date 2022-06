Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. Cain is taking a seat after starting the last three games. Tyrone Taylor is shifting to center field and the cleanup spot while Andrew McCutchen returns to the order to play right field and bat leadoff. Kolten Wong is hitting seventh after leading off last game.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO