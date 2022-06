A change of plea hearing was held Thursday in Fourth Judicial District Court for 33-year-old Jacob Cousineau of Sheridan. Cousineau, pursuant to terms of a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charges of felony aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call. The plea deal recommends a sentence of 3-5 years in prison for the felony charge, suspended in lieu of three years of supervised probation, and 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor charge, suspended in favor of six-months of probation to run concurrent to the felony probation. The prosecution, at sentencing, can argue for a sentence of up to six months in jail for the aggravated assault charge. District Court Judge Darci Phillips ordered that a presentence investigation be completed and set the date for sentencing for August 4 at 9 am.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO