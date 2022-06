The Washington Spirit are coming off of three straight draws on the road and look to start their first winning streak of the season on Wednesday when they return home to host the Chicago Red Stars. The 2021 NWSL champions were shut out in their home opener 1-0 by Angel City FC before recording ties against Portland Thorns FC, OL Reign and Orlando Pride. Meanwhile, Chicago is looking to keep being a threat on the road after defeating the Pride in Orlando 4-2 on May 22. You can see what happens next when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO