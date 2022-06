To use a nautical phrase, it appears to be “full speed ahead” for the season-opening of the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center at Citizen Park. Curtis Hall, the City of Manitowoc Parks, and Recreation Manager tells Seehafer News, “We are planning on opening (Saturday), June 11th and be open for the season until August 26th this year. If we are able to extend days of operation and staff is available at the end of the year we are flexible to extend it if we can. It’s all based on staffing.”

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO