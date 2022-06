CENTERVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) -BREAKING – Leon County Sheriff’s Office says escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez has died after being chased in South Texas. According to TDCJ, members of the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office spotted him late Thursday evening and started to chase him. At one point, deputies put down spike strips and caused Lopez to crash. TDCJ says there was a shootout in Jourdanton and deputies shot and killed Lopez.

