Head To Jack’s Big City Ranch Pop-Up This Friday

WeLovePopups , a Chicago favorite-themed event company is back with a limited-run experience on Goose Island. Jack’s Big City Ranch Popup is based on the popular tv show Yellowstone.

The limited-time event is a fully immersive Montana ranch experience featuring everything from mechanical bull riding to mini-golf, ax throwing, go-karting, and more right in the heart of downtown. Jack’s Big City Ranch is the perfect opportunity to grab your friends, throw on your best cowboy boots and head out for a day of fun. The summer pop-up is open to all ages and is great for fun Instagram snapshots, tasty food and drink options, and a whole lot of western-style excitement. The popup event is 100% cashless so make sure you have a credit or debit card handy.

Set to open on Friday, June 3rd, hours and times available for ticketing times online. There’s a series of package options with each tier including different opportunities. Check it out and grab your tickets here . If you can’t grab a ticket, Jacks does accept walk-ups where you can pay when you arrive, but at-door prices will be higher than online.

Address: 1261 West LeMoyne, Chicago, IL 60642

[Featured image via: @bigcityranchchicago]