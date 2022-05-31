Fire in street results in arrest

OMAHA, Neb. — Two men were injured in a reported shooting early Friday morning, Omaha police said. Officers arrived at the scene near 52nd and L streets around 1:30 a.m. They found two shooting victims and transported them to the hospital with serious injuries. Police believed the men were shot in the parking lot of a sports bar and were expected to survive.

OMAHA, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO