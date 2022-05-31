ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Showers, storms in the forecast for North Texas through Friday

By Dalia Faheid
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A weak cold front brings a chance of showers and storms in North Texas from Tuesday night to Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, before a return to summer-like weather this weekend. Severe weather chances are low, but some strong storms are possible.

“Some occasional breaks in the warm, dry, and windy weather may occur during the middle to latter part of next week as a weak cold front eases south into the area and brings periodic chances for showers and storms,” according to NWS Fort Worth. “The severe weather probabilities are fairly low, but some storms could still be strong with gusty winds.”

Remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which made landfall on Monday, are expected to produce heavy rainfall across Southeastern Mexico during the next couple of days but will not affect Texas.

On Tuesday night, there’s a low chance that Oklahoma storms will move south near the Red River and bring thunderstorms to the far northern edge of North Texas. NWS Fort Worth

Tuesday night was expected to be cloudy, breezy and warm, with wind gusts up to 30 mph and an increase in cloud cover. Overnight, there’s a low chance that Oklahoma storms will move south near the Red River and bring thunderstorms to the far northern edge of North Texas, according to NWS Fort Worth.

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday for the following Texas counties: Briscoe, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Donley, Floyd, Foard, Garza, Hall, Hardeman, Kent, King, Motley, Wheeler and Wilbarger.

Some strong storms with high winds and lightning are possible from Wednesday to Friday, with the highest chances on Thursday. Rainfall is expected Thursday as a cold front moves in. There’s also a slight chance of showers on Wednesday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to get cooler towards the end of the week, before hot temperatures into the weekend. NWS Fort Worth

Temperatures are expected to get cooler towards the end of the week, before hot temperatures return into the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

June 1 marks the start of hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30. Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year, which would make it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

La Niña conditions are expected to persist throughout the summer, with warmer than normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.

