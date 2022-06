Meghan Markle is back at Buckingham Palace — and she's having a ball with the youngest royals in attendance. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday — joined the royal family for Trooping the Colour on Thursday at the palace. Meghan, 40, could be seen playfully entertaining various young royals, including Zara Tindall's kids Mia, 8, and Lena, 3, and Peter Phillips' daughter Savannah, 11.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO